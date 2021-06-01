U-Haul to Celebrate Waukesha Anniversary at Les Paul Parkway Facility on June 12

WAUKESHA, Wis., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- They say there are no free lunches, but the U-Haul team of Waukesha would beg to differ.

In association with Waukesha's 125th anniversary, U-Haul® is offering a complimentary lunch at its June 12 community celebration at U-Haul Moving & Storage of Les Paul Parkway at 925 Hwy. 164 S. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy food (vegan options available), giveaways, a meet-and-greet with Chamber of Commerce members, and more. A U-Haul Safe Trailering® display and company history presentation will also be on site. Lunch will be served on a first-come basis.

"Waukesha is celebrating its 125th anniversary, and we're proud to be part of this thriving community," said Adam Muszynski, U-Haul Company of South Eastern Wisconsin president. "As Waukesha expands, we're excited to show how U-Haul meets the needs of growing cities by strengthening their resiliency and network of essential services."

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Les Paul Parkway at (262) 347-4903 or stop by to meet General Manager Nickolas Lederer and his team. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Les Paul Parkway opened in a limited capacity in 2016, offering truck and trailer sharing and moving supplies out of a temporary showroom. A second story was added to the 111,255-square-foot building in 2017.

Renovations to the former Jewel-Osco® grocery resulted in 900 self-storage units with climate-controlled options and high-tech security features, and an enclosed load/unload area to shield customers from the weather. Self-storage customers also receive U-Haul Remote 24/7® access. U-Box® portable moving and storage containers, professional hitch installations and propane are available on the 8.11-acre property as well.

"Offering residential mobility and a secure place for people's belongings is our goal, and we've worked closely with the city every step of the way," Muszynski added. "We take pride in our business and are looking forward to showing off this improved facility."

U-Haul is now hiring at this and other Wisconsin facilities. Find full-time career opportunities as well as part-time work at uhauljobs.com.

Acquisition of the property was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 127,000 trailers and 41,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 774,000 rentable storage units and 66.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

SOURCE U-Haul

Related Links

www.uhaul.com

