U.S. CNC Machines Market Size to Reach USD 11.46 Billion by 2025: Hexa Research

The U.S. CNC machines market size is expected to reach USD 11.46 billion by 2025. This growth is attributed to rising demand from widespread applications owing to features such as cost-efficiency, better productivity, and improved quality. Moreover, advancements in technology have led to the development of modern CNC machine controls along with IoT, which is expected to bring several innovations in the field with regards to automation. Such innovations are expected to fuel the demand for CNC machines over the forecast period. CNC machines are segmented into lathe, milling, grinding, welding, winding and other machines that are widely used by different end-users.

Features such as altering spindle speed and feed rate, tool changing results in improved accuracy at low cost, which is expected to boost the market demand over the projected period. Moreover, the operation of CNC with milling machine is expected to be the dominant segment by 2025 owing to increasing demand. The technology enables improved rate of operations by means of computerized codes and automation that help overcome human errors and accelerates to achieve better quality, productivity, and cost efficiency. In terms of end-use, the market is segmented into automotive, aerospace and defense, construction equipment, power and energy, industrial, and others.

Growing purchasing power of individuals has resulted in an increased demand for passenger cars that has led to a noticeable growth in demand for automotive components. The growing usage of CAD, CAM, and CNC in equipment manufacturing and machining by construction equipment industry is expected to drive the market demand. Growing number of power plants and energy units in U.S. is estimated to foresee high demand for the technology in power and energy sector over the forecast period. Various regulatory trends for safety have been directed by the government where CNC machines must be free from obstacles and the path of CNC router must be clear to avoid accidents.

In addition, several regulatory boards have set up an eligibility criterion, providing adequate training to the operators that are required to meet the expectations. Such initiatives are expected to drive the market demand in the upcoming years. Additionally, several organizations such as Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has laid down regulations for the adequate training machinists, mandatory dry run, clear CNC router path, and appropriate dress code for the operators while working on the shop floor. Technological advancements, in terms of development of software and applications, that allow managers to track the activities carried out by shop floor operators is expected to increase the overall penetration across different industries.

Moreover, extensive use of CNC applications in various industries in order to perform smooth operations thereby minimizing human intervention, would also drive the market in upcoming years. Adequate man-power along with increasing use of CNC technology is expected to improve the productivity to meet the increasing demand in the U.S. market. Heavy R&D investments owing to rising CNC demand among end-users to enhance the machine design that allows multiple operations including facing, drilling, cutting and grinding would drive the market further. The CNC machines acquire less floor space, which provides ease in working and does not require any operator or supervisor to constantly monitor the machine operations. In addition, this reduces the need for manual labor and saves operational costs, which is expected to fuel the market demand over the forecast period.

Hexa Research has segmented the U.S. CNC machine market report based on type and end use:

Segmentation by Type Lathe Machines Milling Machines Laser Machines Grinding Machines Welding Machines Winding Machines Others

Segmentation by End Use Automotive Aerospace & Defense Construction Equipment Power & Energy Industrial Others

Key players analyzed: Amada Machine Tools Co., Ltd. Amera Seiki DMG Mori Co., Ltd. Dalian Machine Tool Group (DMTG) Corporation FANUC CORPORATION Haas Automation, Inc. Hurco Companies, Inc. Okuma Corporation Shenyang Machine Tool Co., Ltd. (SMTCL) Yamazaki Mazak Corporation



