U.S. National Guard Aid Readiness Mission With Elbit Systems of America Solutions

FORT WORTH, Texas, August 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Readiness is key to the men and women of the United States National Guard, and Elbit Systems of America, LLC aids that mission by providing technologies that offer a decisive edge. The company will highlight an innovative suite of solutions that deliver total aircrew situational awareness and more at the 2018 National Guard Association of the U.S. Conference & Exhibition, Aug. 24-27, 2018. The conference and exhibition take place in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Morial Convention Center.

"Wherever Guardsmen are deployed and whatever their mission, Elbit Systems of America's solutions can be trusted to integrate and display critical information to aircrews, helping to protect and save lives," said Raanan Horowitz, president and chief executive officer of Elbit Systems of America. "We offer solutions that work across multiple aircraft platforms to support readiness and swift action."

Examples of capabilities the company will feature in booth 712 at the exhibition include:

Enhanced situational awareness during day, night and in degraded visual environments . By integrating leading technologies from across the Elbit Systems enterprise, we bring innovative capabilities for mission success. Our situational awareness and decision support solutions focus on all aspects of sensing, processing and displaying critical information, including: Building and integrating sensors that are optimized for the mission. Information fusion from multiple sensors that detects, classifies and tracks in all environments. Large area touch displays that provide pilots access to key performance and operational updates. A degraded visual environment solution that uses intuitive 3-D grid symbology.

. By integrating leading technologies from across the Elbit Systems enterprise, we bring innovative capabilities for mission success. Our situational awareness and decision support solutions focus on all aspects of sensing, processing and displaying critical information, including: Advanced Threat Detection Systems. Our missile warning systems are capable of detecting the various threats facing aircraft flying in today's highly contested battlefield environment. With open system architecture, robust processing and advanced algorithms, our systems have the necessary growth features to also mitigate future and emerging threats.

Our missile warning systems are capable of detecting the various threats facing aircraft flying in today's highly contested battlefield environment. With open system architecture, robust processing and advanced algorithms, our systems have the necessary growth features to also mitigate future and emerging threats. Standoff Precision Miniature Munition Capability. Our direct attack precision munition seekers are featured on new combat-proven weapons, available to National Guard and Reserve MQ-9, F-16 and A-10 fleets.

Our direct attack precision munition seekers are featured on new combat-proven weapons, available to National Guard and Reserve MQ-9, F-16 and A-10 fleets. Increased aircraft mission availability and reduced operating cost. The company offers contractor logistic support services and cockpit upgrades for military aircraft platforms. These include site and depot level maintenance, material management, engineering services, aircraft modifications, and cockpit upgrades that sustain aircraft mission readiness. M7 Aerospace, LLC, an Elbit Systems of America subsidiary, is the type certificate owner and original equipment manufacturer for the RC-26 Metroliner aircraft.

For more than 25 years, the employees of Elbit Systems of America have performed high-quality work knowing that it protects and saves lives. In addition to providing solutions that support the U.S. military, the company also delivers technical capabilities for the nation's border patrol agents, commercial pilots, sustainment and support solutions, as well as live-saving medical instrumentation.

About Elbit Systems of America, LLC

Elbit Systems of America, headquartered in Fort Worth Texas for over 25 years, is a leading provider of high performance products, system solutions, and support services focusing on the defense, homeland security, commercial aviation, and medical instrumentation markets. With facilities throughout the United States, Elbit Systems of America is dedicated to supporting those who contribute daily to the safety and security of the United States. Elbit Systems of America, LLC is wholly owned by Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ : ESLT ) and (TASE: ESLT), a global high technology company engaged in a wide range of programs for innovative defense and commercial applications. For additional information, visit: http://www.ElbitAmerica.com or follow us on Twitter.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios and cyber-based systems. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.

For additional information, visit: http://www.elbitsystems.com or follow us on Twitter.

Trademarks

Elbit Systems of America and other trademarks, service marks and logos are registered or unregistered marks of Elbit Systems of America companies in the United States and in foreign countries. Copyright ©2018 Elbit Systems of America. All rights reserved.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) regarding Elbit Systems Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries (collectively the Company), to the extent such statements do not relate to historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results, performance and trends may differ materially from these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: scope and length of customer contracts; governmental regulations and approvals; changes in governmental budgeting priorities; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates or sells, including Israel and the United States among others; differences in anticipated and actual program performance, including the ability to perform under long-term fixed-price contracts; and the outcome of legal and/or regulatory proceedings. The factors listed above are not all-inclusive, and further information is contained in Elbit Systems Ltd.'s latest annual report on Form 20-F, which is on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:



Amy Hartley



682-286-2411



amy.hartley@elbitsystems-us.com





SOURCE Elbit Systems of America, LLC