U. S. Sugar's Family of Farmers is Kickin' COVID Together

CLEWISTON, Fla., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Sugar's family of farmers is kicking the COVID pandemic together. The company hosted a Kickin' COVID Together Contest that gave workers the chance to win amazing prizes for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Among the prizes were five ThinkPad laptops, an Rtic 65 QT Cooler, a Traeger Timberline Grill and a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Truck.

"U.S. Sugar understands that getting vaccinated is a personal choice. So, we wanted to incentivize the process in an effort to protect families, fellow workers, and our local communities by working together and doing our part to help stop the spread of COVID-19," said Carl Stringer, Vice President of Information Technology and Employee Benefits.

Employees had until 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 30th to enter the contest. As a result, approximately 60% of employees have chosen to become vaccinated and each will be awarded $100 for participating. Winners were randomly drawn by Toni Pavey-McDaniel, a nurse practitioner and licensed risk manager with Hendry Regional Medical Center/Corporate Health, partners in COVID-19 testing and vaccine programs with U.S. Sugar. Winners received their prizes on Thursday, July 1st at 11 a.m. at U.S. Sugar's headquarters in Clewiston.

"It is a blessing to work for a company that genuinely cares about the health of its people," said Eneyda Rios, winner of the 2021 Chevy Silverado. "I can't believe I won a new pick-up truck, just for taking advantage of an opportunity to participate in a program that was designed to truly benefit my family and all those around me."

Other contest winners include: J Reyes Santiago, Porfirio Diaz Garcia, Robert Jamerson, Irma Pacheco, Daniel Rifa, Noe Augustin, Lanzet Richards, and Orlando Cornejo who work across the numerous job sectors U.S. Sugar has to offer.

The people of U.S. Sugar provide American food for American families. The majority of the company's employees live in the communities near Lake Okeechobee and in the surrounding South Florida region. The Kickin' COVID Together initiative is yet another example of U.S. Sugar's long-held commitment to being active and engaged community partners.

