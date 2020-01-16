U-tec Introduces New Ultraloq Lever 4-In-1 Smart Door Handle

Advanced Fingerprint Identification: Just one touch to unlock a door with user's fingerprint

Anti-peep Touchscreen: Add random digits to protect passcodes from prying eyes.

Share the Access to Your Home: Grant access to family members, guests or service people via a code or an eKey for permanent access, specific dates or periods of time.

Go Remote Instantly with Bridge: Control entry access to a door from anywhere, for anyone with the optional Bridge WiFi adaptor. Users can unlock the Ultraloq Lever or grant temporary access to guests remotely with no monthly charges. They will receive a smartphone notification when someone opens their door.

Mechanical Key: Backup mechanical key for emergency override.

Auto Lock: Set a time for the Lever to automatically lock after the door is closed.

Dual Data Encryption: Two-Layer protection using secure 128-bit AES and a Dynamic Key that will keep users and their data safe.

DIY Installation: Fits any US standard doors with a single door prep. Installs in minutes. No wiring, no drilling.

Elegant Design: Accentuated by black ceramic gloss and an elegant brushed metal handle and frame, Ultraloq Lever is the perfect complement to every door.

"Our goals is to create a whole-home smart lock system that allows homeowners to control every single door not only front doors with deadbolts, but also some sensitive doors with one hole prep like side doors, home to garage doors, bedroom, home office, etc.," said Guillermo Montalvo, marketing director of U-tec. "Ultraloq Lever is the only smart door handle that can be opened in 4 ways, smartphone, fingerprint ID, code and mechanical key. With Ultraloq Bridge WiFi adaptor, you can control your lock from anywhere with your smartphone. For example, you can let your Airbnb guest in or share him a temporary code when you are out of town. You can even enjoy hands-free control and use just your voice to unlock with the help of Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant on your favorite device."

Ultraloq Lever is available for pre-order now on Indiegogo with an early bird offer of $119 ($149 with Bridge WiFi adaptor) and will begin shipping in January 2020.

About U-tec

U-tec leads connected smart door lock revolution. Located in Fremont, California, U-tec invents and manufactures Ultraloq Whole-Home smart lock system that fits into any lifestyle that lets consumers access every door in a true keyless way. They have complete control of who comes and goes via smartphone even they are away. Temporary access can be granted to guests, dog walker, babysitter or service provider remotely. Ultraloq smart lock integrates seamlessly with major smart home platforms to intelligently interact with other smart devices, which provides unlimited possibilities.

