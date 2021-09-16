U2 "Gloria" 40th Anniversary 12" EP Limited Edition Yellow Vinyl Exclusively For RSD Black Friday 2021

The 1990s are represented by the Point Depot show on the band's home turf of northside Dublin. Although ticketed as December 31, 1989, the show started at midnight on January 1, 1990, with a live radio simulcast broadcast across Europe.

Side B contains two previously unreleased live recordings of "Gloria" – recorded at the Fleet Center in Boston during the 2005's Vertigo Tour, and at London's O2 Arena during the third night of their run of shows in the English capital as part of the iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE Tour in 2015.

12" INFO

4-track 12" EP, cut at 45 rpm.

Pressed on 180g transparent sun yellow vinyl.

Full-color gatefold outer sleeve with a high gloss finish, featuring portraits of the band.

Large poster (600mm x 600mm, folded) with a montage of photos from the various live shows across the decades.

TRACKLIST

Side A

Gloria (Studio Version) Gloria (Live From The LoveTown Tour, The Point Depot, Dublin , December 31, 1989 ) – currently unavailable

Side B

Gloria (Live From The Vertigo Tour, Boston , May 26 , 2005) – previously unreleased Gloria (Live From The iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE Tour, London , October 29 , 2015) – previously unreleased

Gloria is available exclusively at participating independent record stores on Friday, November 26. For a full list of stores, visit https://recordstoreday.lnk.to/Stores

Press images available at www.U2.com/rmpphoto

‎www.U2.com

About Black Friday Record Store Day:

The organizers of Record Store Day (the world's annual celebration of the culture of the independent record store) began RSD Black Friday over a decade ago to help spotlight during the frenzied holiday gift-shopping season that record stores are the best place to find gifts. Special releases on the RSD Black Friday List are available at record stores starting on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, which falls this year on November 26. Please visit: recordstoreday.com



SOURCE UMe