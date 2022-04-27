UAE Buy Now Pay Later Markets Report 2022-2028: BNPL Companies are Raising Funds to Boost their Growth Trajectory & Focusing on Launching Virtual BNPL Prepaid Cards

DUBLIN, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAE Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Market Share, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

BNPL payments in the UAE are expected to grow by 89.4% on annual basis to reach US$ 1822.7 million in 2022.



Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in the UAE remains strong. The BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 45.9% during 2022-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$ 962.2 million in 2021 to reach US$ 17551.7 million by 2028.



In the UAE, the global pandemic has resulted in a shift in consumer spending habits and accelerated adoption of online shopping platforms. This shift in the overall consumer behavior, along with the rise of digital payment solutions, is resulting in buy now, pay later (BNPL) becoming one of the fastest-growing payments methods in the country.



The adoption of the BNPL products and services has been on a constant rise in the region over the last four to eight quarters. Several startups and global BNPL players are offering their innovative products and deferred payment services for consumers in the UAE. Moreover, the adoption from merchants is also on the rise as more and more consumers are demanding the BNPL payment method for both in-store as well as online purchases.



Strategic partnership to launch innovative BNPL solution in the UAE



As the digital payments landscape continues to evolve in the UAE, BNPL firms along with global payment giants are launching innovative, first-of-its-kind shop anywhere BNPL schemes.

In November 2021, Postpay, one of the leading BNPL platforms in UAE, entered into a strategic collaboration with the Commercial Bank of Dubai and Mastercard. The firm has partnered strategically to launch the region's first-of-its-kind shop anywhere BNPL scheme, with the aim to drive digital payments growth in the UAE.

, Postpay, one of the leading BNPL platforms in UAE, entered into a strategic collaboration with the Commercial Bank of and Mastercard. The firm has partnered strategically to launch the region's first-of-its-kind shop anywhere BNPL scheme, with the aim to drive digital payments growth in the UAE. The shop anywhere BNPL scheme allows consumers to purchase online or in-store at thousands of physical stores, such as Decathlon, GAP, Level Shoes, Ace, Apple, Azadea, H&M, Home Center, Mumzworld, Sephora, Sharaf DG, Shein, and Zara.

The publisher expects more strategic partnerships between BNPL providers, banking institutions, and global payment giants over the next four to eight quarters in the UAE. This will subsequently support the growth of the overall deferred payment industry in the country from the short to medium-term perspective.



BNPL firms are focusing on launching virtual BNPL prepaid cards in the UAE



As the competition continues to intensify in the UAE BNPL market, firms are developing new products and features such as virtual prepaid cards.

In September 2021, UAE-based Spotti, which was acquired by global BNPL platform Zip in May 2021, announced that the firm had entered into a strategic alliance with the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank. Under the collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Spotti launched the first virtual BNPL prepaid card in the UAE.

, UAE-based Spotti, which was acquired by global BNPL platform Zip in , announced that the firm had entered into a strategic alliance with the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank. Under the collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Spotti launched the first virtual BNPL prepaid card in the UAE. The card will allow consumers to make both online as well as in-store purchases with merchants in the country. Spotti users can use their mobile app to load money on their virtual BNPL prepaid card to fund cost-free installment payments.

The publisher expects more BNPL firms to innovate with their product and features offerings over the next four to eight quarters, which will further promote competition and innovation in the UAE BNPL market from the short to medium-term perspective.



BNPL companies are raising funds to boost their growth trajectory in the UAE



To further innovate and support their growth trajectory, UAE-based firms offering BNPL services are raising funding rounds in the country.

In November 2021, Telr, a leading payment gateway, and BNPL service provider, announced that the firm had raised US$15 million from India-based payments and banking solutions provider, Cashfree.

, Telr, a leading payment gateway, and BNPL service provider, announced that the firm had raised from -based payments and banking solutions provider, Cashfree. The firm is planning to use the funding round to further boost its growth in the region from the short to medium-term perspective. At the same time, the investment will allow Cashfree to expand its operation in the MENA region.

The publisher expects more such BNPL providers to raise funds over the next four to eight quarters to capitalize on the high growth potential of the UAE market.



Scope



UAE BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

UAE Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs

Buy Now Pay Later Revenues, 2019 - 2028

Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments

Buy Now Pay Later Merchant Commission, 2019 - 2028

Buy Now Pay Later Missed Payment Fee Revenue, 2019 - 2028

Buy Now Pay Later Pay Now & Other Income, 2019 - 2028

Buy Now Pay Later Accounts, 2019 - 2028

Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt, 2019 - 2028

UAE Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players

Tabby

Spotti

postpay

Tamara

Cashew Payments

Aramex Smart

Rise

Afterpay

UAE Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel: Market Size and Forecast

Online Channel

POS Channel

UAE Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

UAE Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

UAE Buy Now Pay Later in Leisure & Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

UAE Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

UAE Buy Now Pay Later in Other: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

UAE Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

Buy Now Pay Later Sales Uplift by Product Category

Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Age Group

Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Share by Income

Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Value Share by Gender

Buy Now Pay Later Adoption Rationale Gross Merchandise Value Analysis

