UAE Construction Equipment Market Assessment & Forecasts Report 2022-2028: A Consolidated Market Among Caterpillar, Komatsu, and Hitachi Construction Equipment with Liebherr Emerging as the Leader

DUBLIN, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAE Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UAE construction equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8%. In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 are included in this report.

Government's integrated waste management strategy is expected to have positive impact on the demand for excavators in waste handling. Increase in demand for large capacity luffing cranes in UAE

UAE CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

The UAE earthmoving equipment market by value is likely to growing at a CAGR of 6.62% during 2028

Excavators accounted for 78.6% market share in 2021. The demand is expected to grow due to increased government investments for housing projects, roads, and railways.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The construction equipment market is consolidated among Caterpillar, Komatsu, and Hitachi Construction Equipment with Liebherr emerging as the leader.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS REPORT?

Volume (Unit sales)

Type

Application

Value (USD)

Type

Application

Gain competitive intelligence about the economic scenario, advantages in UAE major projects and investments, dynamics, and market share.

Examples of the latest technologies.

Get presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data.

Enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices

Gain expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on value/volume growth projections of the UAE construction equipment market share

Complete supply chain analysis

Get COVID-19 impact analysis of the market

Company Profile of vendors and distributors

Key Topics Covered:



Section 1 - Introduction

Market Snapshot

Executive Summary

Section 2 - The Market Overview

Economic Scenario, Infrastructure Construction projects in UAE region

Section 3 - UAE Construction Equipment (Type & Application)

5.1 UAE Construction Equipment Market by Type (Volume & Value)

5.1.1. Earth Moving Equipment

Excavator

Backhoe Loader

Motor Grader

Other Earth Moving Equipment (Other Loaders, Bulldozer, Trencher, etc.)

5.1.2. Road Construction Equipment

Asphalt Paver

Road Roller

5.1.3. Material Handling Equipment

Crane

Forklift and Telescopic Handler

Aerial Platform (Articulated Boom lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor Lifts, etc)

5.2 UAE Construction Equipment Market by Application (Volume & Value)

Construction

Mining

Manufacturing

Others (Power Generation and Utilities, Municipal Corporation etc)

Section 4: Technology Development

Advent of Technology

Section 5: Market Dynamics

Market Drivers, Restraints, Trends, Key Economic Regions in UAE, Advantage UAE, FDI in UAE, Import/Export Trend Analysis, Supply Chain, COVID-19 Impact

Section 6 - Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape Overview

Major Vendors (Caterpillar - Kobelco - Komatsu Middle East FZE - Hitachi Construction Machinery Middle East Corporation FZE - XCMG - Zoomlion - SANY - Volvo Construction Equipment - ElectroMech - Sumitomo UAE - JCB - LiuGong Middle East FZE - Liebherr Middle East FZE - Yongmao)

Distributors Profile

Section 7 - Report Summary

Key Insights

Abbreviations

List of Exhibits

Section 8 - Report Scope & Definition

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iufdyo

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets