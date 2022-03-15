UAE Construction Equipment Market Assessment & Forecasts Report 2022-2028: A Consolidated Market Among Caterpillar, Komatsu, and Hitachi Construction Equipment with Liebherr Emerging as the Leader

Mar 15, 2022, 18:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAE Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UAE construction equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8%. In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 are included in this report.
Government's integrated waste management strategy is expected to have positive impact on the demand for excavators in waste handling. Increase in demand for large capacity luffing cranes in UAE
UAE CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION
The UAE earthmoving equipment market by value is likely to growing at a CAGR of 6.62% during 2028
Excavators accounted for 78.6% market share in 2021. The demand is expected to grow due to increased government investments for housing projects, roads, and railways.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
The construction equipment market is consolidated among Caterpillar, Komatsu, and Hitachi Construction Equipment with Liebherr emerging as the leader.
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1 - Introduction
- Market Snapshot
- Executive Summary
Section 2 - The Market Overview
- Economic Scenario, Infrastructure Construction projects in UAE region
Section 3 - UAE Construction Equipment (Type & Application)
5.1 UAE Construction Equipment Market by Type (Volume & Value)
5.1.1. Earth Moving Equipment
- Excavator
- Backhoe Loader
- Motor Grader
- Other Earth Moving Equipment (Other Loaders, Bulldozer, Trencher, etc.)
5.1.2. Road Construction Equipment
- Asphalt Paver
- Road Roller
5.1.3. Material Handling Equipment
- Crane
- Forklift and Telescopic Handler
- Aerial Platform (Articulated Boom lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor Lifts, etc)
5.2 UAE Construction Equipment Market by Application (Volume & Value)
- Construction
- Mining
- Manufacturing
- Others (Power Generation and Utilities, Municipal Corporation etc)
Section 4: Technology Development
- Advent of Technology
Section 5: Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers, Restraints, Trends, Key Economic Regions in UAE, Advantage UAE, FDI in UAE, Import/Export Trend Analysis, Supply Chain, COVID-19 Impact
Section 6 - Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Landscape Overview
- Major Vendors (Caterpillar - Kobelco - Komatsu Middle East FZE - Hitachi Construction Machinery Middle East Corporation FZE - XCMG - Zoomlion - SANY - Volvo Construction Equipment - ElectroMech - Sumitomo UAE - JCB - LiuGong Middle East FZE - Liebherr Middle East FZE - Yongmao)
- Distributors Profile
Section 7 - Report Summary
- Key Insights
- Abbreviations
- List of Exhibits
Section 8 - Report Scope & Definition
