UAE Cosmetics Industry to Cross $3 Billion by 2025 - An Industry Overview (2015-2025) with Discussion on the Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAE Cosmetics Market, by Type (Fragrances & Deodorants, Bath & Shower Products, Skincare, Hair Care, Makeup & Colour Cosmetics), by Demography (Men, Women), by Distribution Channel, by Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UAE Cosmetics Market is forecast to cross $3 billion by 2025 on account of increasing demand from the youth population, growing adoption of western culture & lifestyle, and an increasing number of beauty salons across the country.



Also, there is rising consciousness about appearance among consumers in the UAE. Younger generation is especially much more into experimenting with new cosmetics products. Millennials are the regular users of cosmetics due to their office going culture. Increasing per capita expenditure on personal appearance is expected to propel the demand for cosmetics in the UAE during the forecast period. There is a huge demand for advanced and premium beauty products including natural and organic products, which will continue to drive the UAE Cosmetics Market during the forecast period.



Based on type categorization, market is segmented into Fragrances & Deodorants, Bath & Shower Products, Skincare, Hair Care, Makeup & Colour Cosmetics. Among these, Fragrances & Deodorants held the largest market share in the UAE Cosmetics Market in 2019 due to the prevalence of major international brands and high consumer preference towards luxurious fragrances in the country. Fragrances are the part of their lifestyles, and consumer in the UAE consider it holistic before prayers and using scents is also considered sacred. Bath & Shower products hold the second largest market share because of their regular use and multiple product variants available in the market.



Based on the regional segmentation, the market is segmented into Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Rest of UAE. Until 2019, Dubai held the largest market share in the UAE Cosmetics Market due to its higher GDP and higher living standards. Abu Dhabi is second largest cosmetics market, which is also generating high demand due to continuously increasing GDP and population and prevalence of most of the international brands.



Based on the distribution channel, the UAE Cosmetics Market is segmented into Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Multi Branded Retail Stores, Exclusive Retail Stores, Online, Specialised Shops & Beauty Parlours/Salon. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets segment holds the largest share in the UAE Cosmetics Market with more consumers preferring to shop from there. Also, in 2020, due to COVID-19, online channel is emerging as a preferred channel by the consumers on account of safety it offers as well as due to closure of malls.



Some of the leading cosmetics companies in the UAE include L'Oreal, Shiseido, Unilever, Estee Lauder, Procter & Gamble, Coty, Chanel, Dior, Guerlain, Clarins and Clinique, among others. Leading players have a strong focus on quality to maintain their brand positioning in the UAE market. They are also investing in R&D activities to meet the growing demand for vegan and natural cosmetic products. Also, companies operating in the market are using strategies such as enhancing product lines as per skin type, age, and seasonal products to boost their market share and to increase their customer base.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

The objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the the UAE Cosmetics Market.

To classify and forecast the UAE Cosmetics Market based on Type, Demography, Distribution Channel and Region.

To identify drivers and challenges for the UAE Cosmetics Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the UAE Cosmetics Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the UAE Cosmetics Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on UAE Cosmetics Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. UAE Cosmetics Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Fragrances & Deodorants, Bath & Shower Products, Hair Care, Skincare Makeup & Color Cosmetics)

6.2.2. By Demography (Women & Men)

6.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Multi Branded Retail Stores, Exclusive Retail Stores, Online, Specialized shops and Beauty Parlors/Salon)

6.2.4. By Region (Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Rest of UAE)

6.2.5. By Company (2019)

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. UAE Deodorants & Fragrances Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Distribution Channel

7.3. Pricing Analysis



8. UAE Bath & Shower Products Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Distribution Channel

8.3. Pricing Analysis



9. UAE Hair Care Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Distribution Channel

9.3. Pricing Analysis



10. UAE Skin Care Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Distribution Channel

10.3. Pricing Analysis



11. UAE Makeup & Color Cosmetics Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Distribution Channel

11.3. Pricing Analysis



12. Import-Export Analysis



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers

13.2. Challenges



14. Value Chain Analysis



15. Market Trends & Development



16. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



17. UAE Economic Profile



18. Competitive Landscape

18.1. Competition Outlook (Top 10 Companies)

18.1.1. Procter & Gamble Gulf FZE

18.1.2. Unilever Gulf FZE

18.1.3. L'Oreal Middle East (L'Oreal), UAE

18.1.4. Coty Middle East FZCO

18.1.5. Estee Lauder Middle East

18.1.6. Louis Vuitton Middle East FZCO

18.1.8. Chanel Limited FZE

18.1.9. Christian Dior Couture FZE

18.1.10. Guerlain Middle East

18.1.11 Clarins Group Middle East Ltd.

18.1.12. Clinique Laboratories, LLC



19. Strategic Recommendations



