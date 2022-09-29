UAE Data Center and Cloud Services Market Outlook 2022-2026 - Data Center Demand to Transition from Captive to Co-location and IaaS-based offerings

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAE Data Center and Cloud Services Market Outlook to 2026F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

UAE Data Center Market is set to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% in terms of revenue generation, over the period 2021-2026F.

The UAE government's smart city initiatives, adoption of 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) are driving the demand for Data Centers.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of Data Center and Cloud Services Industry in UAE.



UAE Data Centre industry is witnessing robust growth in the era of virtualization and cloud computing. The increased use of data consumption and internet bandwidth in the country is driven by expanding reach of social media, increased use of smart devices, data localization, increased adoption of cloud services and digital transformation journeys of many UAE Data Center companies.



UAE Data Center is highly fragmented market with Etisalat as the top player with most number of data centers. Majority of the Data Center operators are in collaborative terms with other market players to expand their business and reach to the rising demand of data usage by end users.

Detailed Analysis on the UAE Cloud Services Market:

UAE Cloud Services Market is set to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% in terms of revenue generation, over the period 2021-2026F.

The high upfront costs, higher power tariffs, maintenance-related issues, security and high real estate costs are increasingly tipping the scale in favor of third-party Data Centre operators.

Additionally, major cloud service providers such as AWS, Huawei, Oracle are also exploring setting up their own Data Centers to provide Public and Private Cloud Services, including Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).



The Cloud Services Market in UAE is highly fragmented comprising various global and local cloud services operators with Microsoft being the most popular cloud services provider.

The growing and influential role of cloud operators toward embracing technologies and processes such as cloud, business intelligence (BI), analytics, customer relationship management (CRM), digital business and marketing, are contributing to fuel the demand for cloud services.

UAE Data Center Market Overview

Business Cycle and Genesis of UAE Data Center Market

Penetration of Data Centers in UAE

Timeline of Major Players in UAE Data Center Market

Challenges and Bottle Necks in UAE Data Center Market

Snapshot of Data Construction Companies in UAE Data Center Market

Data Center Construction Industry Structure & Project Flow

Role of Key Stakeholders in Data Center Construction Industry

Factors Leading to Outsourcing of Data Center Construction Industry

Cross Comparison of Major DCs Construction Players on the basis of HQ, Employees, No, of DC Projects, Clients, Partners and Services

UAE Cloud Services Market Overview

Business Cycle and Genesis of UAE Cloud Services Market

Timeline of Major Players in UAE Cloud Services Market

Cloud Services Present Scenario and Delivery Model

Market Opportunity and Analyst Recommendations

Future Opportunities for Data Center and Cloud Services Market

Data Center Demand to Transition from Captive to Co-location and IaaS-based offerings

Key Attributes for Success of UAE Data Center Market

Outlook to Stakeholders Viewpoints and Opportunities

Case Study Analysis

Case Study- Google Data Center

Case Study- Sify Solution to a Retail Giant

UAE Data Center Market Segmentations:

By Type of Data Centers: Co-Location Data Centers have dominated the market against Managed Data Centers as colos offers higher availability, reliability, certified building tier levels, energy efficiency, dedicated facilities management, and the ability to scale.

By Type of Co-Location Data Centers on the basis of Number of Racks: Wholesale Co-Location Data Centers contributed majority percentage share in terms of Revenue in comparison to Retail Co-Location Data Centers in UAE.

By Type of Clients: Domestic Clients dominated the Global Clients in this segment due to the strong presence of local Data Center operators and collaboration among market players in the country.

By Type of Tier Level: UAE Data Center Market have more number of Tier III Data Centers in comparison to Tier IV Data Centers, offering cost-effective solution for the vast majority of medium to large businesses and enterprises.

By Region on the basis of Number of Racks: Dubai outnumbers other emirates with the presence of most number of Data Centers in the region, followed by Abu Dhabi , Al Ain and Fujariah.

outnumbers other emirates with the presence of most number of Data Centers in the region, followed by , and Fujariah. By Type of End Users: IT/ITes sector contributed majority of revenue in UAE Data Center Market whereas BFSI, Government, Telecom and other sectors contributed the rest.

UAE Cloud Services Market Segmentation:

By Type of Cloud Services: SaaS Cloud Services dominated the UAE Cloud Services than PaaS and IaaS as SaaS services are more popular among cloud end users in the market.

By Type of Clients: With presence of major Global Cloud Services providers in the country, Global Clients base contributed majority of the revenue share in comparison to Domestic Clients in UAE.

By Type of End users: IT/ITes Sector dominated the market share than other sectors due to deployment of immense cloud services for cloud storage and web hosting to meet the end users demand, followed by Retail and E-Commerce Sector.

Companies Covered:

Moro Hub

Data Center Vaults

Equinix

eHosting

Khazna

Etisalat

Pacific Controls

Injazat

Gulf Data Hub

Microsoft

Oracle

IBM

CtrlS

SAP

Alibaba Cloud

AWS

Huawei

Penta

Key Segments Covered: UAE Data Center Market

By Type of Data Center

Co-Location Data Centers

Managed Data Centers

By Type of Co-Location Data Centers on the basis of Number of Racks

Wholesale Co-Location Data Centers

Retail Co-Location Data Centers

By Type of Clients

Domestic Clients

Global Clients

By Type of Tier Level

Tier III Data Centers

Tier IV Data Centers

By Region on the basis of Number of Racks

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Fujairah

By Type of End Users

IT/ITes

BFSI

Government

Telecom

Retail

Communication and Media

E-Commerce

Transport and Logistics

UAE Cloud Services Market

By Type of Cloud Services

Cloud Application Service (SaaS)

Cloud System Infrastructure Services (IaaS)

Cloud Application Infrastructure Service (PaaS)

By Type of Clients

Domestic Clients

Global Clients

By Type of End Users

IT/ITes

Retail

E-Commerce

Communication and Media

Telecom

Transport and Logistics

Government

BFSI

Key Target Audience

Data Center Industry

Cloud Services Industry

Data Center Manufacturing Companies

Data Center Operators

Cloud Services Operators

Co-Location Providers

Telecom Industry

IT/ITes Industry

BFSI Industry

Government Sector

Retail Sector

Transport and Logistics Companies

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2016-2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026F

