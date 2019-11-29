UAE Diesel Genset Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAE Diesel Genset Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By KVA Rating, By Verticals, By Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

UAE diesel generator market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2019-25

Government initiatives, such as UAE Vision 2021, would also promote the growth of diesel generators in the country. These initiatives include expansion of metros and airports, along with the construction of new hotels hosted in the region, which would boost the market over the coming years.



Increasing public and private infrastructure construction backed by government policies and programs such as UAE Vision 2021, Surface Transport Master Plan and international events such as Dubai Expo 2020 would drive the market for diesel gensets in UAE. Further, certain key sectors such as oil & gas, hospitality, and manufacturing would also heavily contribute towards the surging demand for diesel gensets in the country.



The construction sub-segment under the commercial vertical in the diesel generator market of UAE is expected to demonstrate significant growth over the coming years owing to coming up of a large number of upcoming infrastructure projects in the region. Additionally, the commercial segment would also dominate and drive the market as a result of upcoming projects such as Microsoft data centers, Abu Dhabi metro, Warner brothers World and Dubai Eye - Bluewaters Island Development, along with Smart Dubai 2021 Vision.



The report thoroughly covers the market by kVA ratings, verticals, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Size and Market Forecast until 2025

Historical Data of UAE Diesel Generator Market Revenues & Volume, by kVA Rating for the Period 2015-2018

Market Forecast of Revenues & Volume, by kVA Rating until 2025

Historical Data of UAE Diesel Generator Market Revenues, by Verticals for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of UAE Diesel Generator Market Revenues, by Verticals until 2025

Historical Data of UAE Diesel Generator Market Revenues, by Regions for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of UAE Diesel Generator Market Revenues, by Regions until 2025

Price Trends

Market Drivers and Restraints

Trends and Developments

Market Share, By Players

Competitive Benchmarking

Import-Export Statistics

Company Profiles

Strategic Recommendations

Markets Covered



The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:



By KVA Rating

5 - 75 kVA

75.1 - 375 kVA

375.1 - 750 kVA

750.1 - 1000 kVA

Above 1000 kVA

By Verticals

Residential

Commercial

Commercial Offices



Hospitality



Healthcare



Retail



Infrastructure & Transportation



Others (Educational Institutions, BFSI, Social Infrastructure, Government Buildings, etc.)

Industrial

Manufacturing



Oil & Gas and Power Utilities

By Regions

Abu Dhabi

Dubai

Rest of Emirates

Company Profiles



Atlas Copco AB

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Middle East FZE

FG Wilson FZE

Himoinsa Middle East, FZE

J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine System Middle East FZE Ltd.

MTU Onsite Energy Corporation

Perkins Engines Co. Ltd

YorPower Ltd.

