UAE Dog Food Market 2019-2024 by Product Type, Ingredients, & Distribution Channel

The UAE dog food market is currently exhibiting a strong growth. Although cats are preferred as pets in the UAE, dog ownership rate has also witnessed a significant rise over the past few years. Growing number of expatriates and increasing prosperity have encouraged the trend of dog ownership in the country.



Moreover, owing to pet humanization, a large section of the population is now treating their dogs as a part of their family, and is willing to expend more money on dog food products for maintaining healthy weight and providing them with an overall balanced diet. Apart from this, premium dog food products are also gaining traction in the country as they are made of better-quality ingredients which provide the right balance of nutrients.



UAE Dog Food Market Drivers:



Dog owners now prefer to buy organic dog food products as they are devoid of pesticides, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), and artificial flavorings and preservatives. Additionally, these products include natural prebiotics which assist in digestion and avert skin diseases and allergic reactions in dogs. Further, several residential buildings and public spaces in the UAE are now allowing the entry of pets with their owners.



For instance, Dubai Birds and Pet Market has included a dog-walking area in its plans. Similarly, hotels in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are offering assorted treats, and special customized menu and services for dogs. Other factors such as the increasing number of nuclear families and escalating demand for service dogs for the geriatric population are augmenting the sales of dog food in the country.



Breakup by Product Type:



On the basis of product types, the UAE dog food market has been segmented into dry food, wet and canned food, and snacks and treats. At present, dry food represents the most popular product type as it is relatively easy to store.



Breakup by Ingredients:



Based on ingredients, the market has been classified into animal derivatives, plant derivatives, cereals derivatives and others. Amongst these, animal derivates account for the majority of the market share as these ingredients have a higher nutritional value.



Breakup by Distribution Channel:



The market has also been segregated on the basis of distribution channels which include convenience stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, online stores and others.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the UAE dog food market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

Which are the popular product types in the UAE dog food market?

What are the key ingredient segments in the UAE dog food market?

What are the major distribution channels in the UAE dog food market?

What are the price trends of dog foods?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the UAE dog food market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the UAE dog food market?

What is the structure of the UAE dog food market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the UAE dog food market?

How is dog food manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 GCC Dog Food Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Ingredient

5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 UAE Dog Food Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.4 Market Breakup by Ingredient

6.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

6.6 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.1 Dry Food

7.2 Wet and Canned Food

7.3 Snacks and Treats



8 Market Breakup by Ingredient

8.1 Animal Derivates

8.2 Plant Derivates

8.3 Cereals Derivative

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Convenience Stores

9.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.3 Online Stores

9.4 Others



10 UAE Dog Food Industry: SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 UAE Dog Food Industry: Value Chain Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Research and Development

11.3 Raw Material Procurement

11.4 Manufacturing

11.5 Marketing

11.6 Distribution

11.7 End-Use



12 UAE Dog Food Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 UAE Dog Food Industry: Price Analysis

13.1 Price Indicators

13.2 Price Structure

13.3 Margin Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players



Mars Petcare

Nestle

Hills

Del

