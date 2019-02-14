UAE Education Market is Expected to be Driven by Increased Focus on Improving the Quality and Private Participation to Develop and Manage Educational Infrastructure: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- February 2019 |UAE News

Strong government support over the past few years has led to the continuous growth of education sector by inviting private players to enter the market.

Establishment of new schools, increase in use of ICT has enabled the curriculum to compete in the international market. The use of eLearning and smart classes is expected to spread in the education market as an effective medium of a more engaging and interactive learning in all levels of education.

The vocational and technical education market in UAE is expected to witness a steady growth in revenues and enrollments in the future years. It will attract both male and female candidates as domestic participation in workforce improves.

UAE education market is at different level of maturity at different stages and type of education. K-12 segment is well developed with high participation of private players and government support. Scope of development and investment is highest in E learning, vocational and training programs and test preparation. E learning is the most attractive segment as it removes the age barrier and is accepted across schools as well as corporates. It provides a great source of tool for continuous education and development of skills while at work. Launch of programs such as Smart Learning and input of heavy investment along with strategic partnerships has helped in rapid development of technology based education. Programs like Mohammed bin Rashid Smart Learning Programme under the Vision 2021 will continue to foster growth in the overall E-Learning market in the country.

The UAE government has also been looking forward to the development of new modern vocational courses to attract more Emirati students as a part of the Emiratisation strategy. Efforts from the Arab Youth Venture Foundation (AYVF) are also likely to augment the enrollments in vocational streams of education. Under Vision 2021 and other plans focused on diversifying the economy, the government is specifically focusing on developing more institutes for vocational training to fulfill the demand for skilled labor from industries.

Increase in student population, escalating competition at under-graduate and graduate levels of education will contribute to the growth of test preparation market. Rising number of students opting for higher education in international universities and competitiveness between centers providing training will lead to demand for hiring of better qualified instructors by the test preparatory centres. This increase in operational expenses may lead to a higher fee charged. It will also attract many established players to open new branches or hire experienced instructors with independent or private test preparation centers.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "UAE Education Market Outlook to 2023- By K-12, Higher Education, E-Learning & Test-Preparation, Adult Education and Vocational and Training)" believe that increased private participation will be a key for development of the market. E learning is expected to play a very crucial role in the overall development of the market. It will drive the quality and revenue in the market as it helps in better transmission of knowledge. UAE education market is expected to register positive CAGR during the period 2018-2023 with private players expected to gain further share in the market.

Key Segments Covered

By Type Education

K12

Vocational and Technical

Higher Education

Test Preparation

Adult Education

E Learning

By K12

Private and Public

Abu Dhabi , Dubai , Sharjah , Ajman , Umm Al Quwain , Al Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah

, , , , , Al Fujairah, and KG, Cycle 1 (1st to 5th std), Cycle 2 (6th to 9th std), Secondary (10th to 12th), and Religious

Non-Emirati and Emirati

By Technical and Vocational

Abu Dhabi , Dubai , Sharjah , Ajman , Umm Al Quwain , Al Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah

, , , , , Al Fujairah, and Male and Female

By Test Preparation Market

IELTS, GMAT, GRE, TOEFL and SAT

By E-learning

Technology and Content

Multimedia, Online Test, Open Courseware and online tutoring platforms and doubt resolution forums

Audio-Video Blend, Video, Audio and Text

Massive Open Online Courses, Mobile Learning, E-Books and Gamification

Universities, Schools and Corporate

K-12 Education, Higher Education, Corporate Training and Others

Learning Management System, Smart Classes, Smart Authoring Tools and Others

By Adult Education

Abu Dhabi , Ajman , Dubai , Fujairah , Ras-Al-Khaimah , Umm Al Quwain and Sharjah

, , , , , and Male and Female

First, Second and Secondary Stage

By Higher Education

Male and Female

Business & Economics, Engineering, Foundations, Human & Social Sciences, Communication & Media Sciences, Sharia & Law, Information Technology, Environment & Health Sciences, Medical Sciences, Education, Arts & Design, Undeclared Major, Sciences, Foreign Languages, and Food & Agriculture

Private and Public

Abu Dhabi , Dubai , Sharjah , Ajman , Umm Al Quwain , Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah

Major Companies Covered:

Gems group

Taleem

Princeton Review

Blackboard

Amideast

Option Training Institute

The British Council

Brighter Prep

Meccademia

