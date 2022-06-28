UAE Electric Commercial Vehicle Market 2022-2027: Featuring Key Players Daimler, Tesla, Proterra, NISSAN, BYD, Honda, Hyundai, LG Chem, ABB Ltd & Others

DUBLIN, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAE Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Propulsion Type (BEV, HEV, PHEV and FCEV), By Vehicle Type, By Range (0-150 Miles, 151-250 Miles, 251-500 Miles and 500 Miles & Above), By Component, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

UAE electric commercial vehicle market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the enhanced focus of the government on promoting the use of clean energy vehicles and growing demand for zero-emission vehicles in the eCommerce and logistics sector.

The UAE government has planned to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, mitigating climate change with a range of community and economic initiatives. The government has planned to invest over AED600 billion in renewable energy to develop the Emirates into the most dynamic economy in the world.

Besides, the rising penetration of electric buses in public transport fleets and stringent government regulations regarding rising pollution levels and environmental hazards are driving the growth of the UAE electric commercial vehicle market.



Moreover, advancements in the electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the country and stringent emission norms imposed on fossil-fuel-powered commercial vehicles are boosting the UAE electric commercial vehicle market growth. Rising demand for pollution-free vehicles among customers owing to increasing environmental consciousness and the emergence of various electric commercial vehicle models that are advanced and affordable are some of the factors attributing to their market growth.

Advancements in battery technology and the use of the latest technologies such as IoT, ADAS, AI, etc., are contributing to the growth of the UAE electric commercial vehicle market. Furthermore, many automotive manufacturers are making huge investments in R&D to improve further battery technologies, which could result in better electric commercial vehicles and aid its market growth in the coming years.

However, high development costs involved in developing the electric commercial vehicles and related components and limited battery capacity could restrain the growth of the UAE electric commercial vehicle market in the coming years.



The UAE electric commercial vehicle market is segmented based on propulsion type, vehicle type, range, component, company, and region. Based on the vehicle type, the market is further divided into bus, truck, and pick-up trucks. Electric trucks are expected to hold the largest share in the UAE electric commercial vehicle market due to rapid urbanization and fast economic growth, leading to high demand for electric trucks.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of UAE electric commercial vehicle market, in terms of value and volume.

To classify and forecast UAE electric commercial vehicle market based on propulsion type, vehicle type, range, component, company, and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for UAE electric commercial vehicle market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in UAE electric commercial vehicle market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for UAE electric commercial vehicle market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the UAE electric commercial vehicle market.

The publisher performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the publisher sourced a list of manufacturers across UAE. Subsequently, the publisher conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the publisher could include the manufacturers, which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The publisher analyzed the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across UAE.



Report Scope:

In this report, UAE Electric Commercial Vehicle Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



UAE Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Propulsion Type:

BEV

HEV

PHEV

FCEV

UAE Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type:

Bus

Truck

Pick-up Trucks

UAE Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Range:

0-150 Miles

151-250 Miles

251-500 Miles

500 Miles & Above

UAE Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Component:

Electric Motor

EV Battery

Hydrogen Fuel Cell

UAE Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Region:

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Sharjah

Rest of UAE

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Product Awareness

4.2. Product Pricing

4.3. Challenges & Unmet Needs



5. UAE Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Overview



6. UAE Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook



7. UAE Electric Bus Market Outlook



8. UAE Electric Truck Market Outlook



9. UAE Electric Pickup Trucks Market Outlook



10. Price Point Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. UAE Economic Profile



Companies Mentioned

Daimler

Tesla

Proterra

NISSAN

BYD

Honda

Hyundai

LG Chem

ABB Ltd

