UAE Embassy Increases Cooperation With Children's National Medical Center

"Today's agreement further enhances the already strong relationship between the UAE and Children's National Medical Center," said Ambassador Al Otaiba. "We are grateful to Children's for the outstanding treatment it provides to Emirati patients, and we are proud to be a partner in advancing health care."

"Children's National has a long history of caring for children of the United Arab Emirates," said Kurt Newman, M.D., President and CEO of Children's National Medical Center. "Today we are honored to partner with the UAE Embassy to ensure that children who need the most complex care can receive that care at Children's National. This is one more step in a long partnership intended to create access to leading-edge care and research for children."

The Medical Services Agreement ensures that sponsored Emirati patients receive efficient and appropriate medical services in a timely manner. This applies to appointment scheduling, lab work, diagnostics, and in-patient care. In addition to medical care, the agreement covers services for transportation, halal meals and interpreters to facilitate the patients' experience in the US – as circumstances dictate.

This agreement follows the announcement of several similar partnerships between the UAE Embassy and US medical institutions earlier this year.

It also represents a further expansion of the long-standing relationship between the UAE and Children's National, where many Emirati pediatric patients have received care.

In 2009, Children's National Medical Center established the Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation with the support of the UAE. The Institute has spurred new research and groundbreaking developments that improve children's health in the US and UAE, and around the world.

Children's National Medical Center, based in Washington, D.C., has served the nation's children since 1870. Children's National is one of the nation's Top 5 pediatric hospitals and, for a second straight year, is ranked No. 1 in newborn care, as well as ranked in all specialties evaluated by U.S. News & World Report. It has been designated two times as a Magnet® hospital, a designation given to hospitals that demonstrate the highest standards of nursing and patient care delivery. This pediatric academic health system offers expert care through a convenient, community-based primary care network and specialty outpatient centers in the D.C. Metropolitan area, including the Maryland suburbs and Northern Virginia. Home to the Children's Research Institute and the Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation, Children's National is the seventh-highest NIH-funded pediatric institution in the nation. Children's National is recognized for its expertise and innovation in pediatric care and as a strong voice for children through advocacy at the local, regional and national levels. For more information, follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

