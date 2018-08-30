UAE Facility Management Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 - Increasing Number of Construction Projects in Commercial and Residential Sectors

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "UAE Facility Management Market By Service (Property, Cleaning, Security, & Others), By Application (Commercial, Residential & Industrial), By In-house Vs Outsource, By Organized Vs Unorganized, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

UAE facility management market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% through 2023, on the back of increasing number of construction projects in both commercial and residential sectors in the country.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi, which are the commercial hubs of the UAE, are witnessing a boost in the real estate sector, which is driving demand for facility management services. Moreover, favorable government initiatives, booming Internet of Things (IoT) market and growing focus towards green buildings are some of the other factors that would aid the country's facility management market during the forecast period.

UAE Facility Management Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of facility management market in UAE:

Facility Management Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Service, By Application, By In-house Vs Outsource, By Organized Vs Unorganized

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players operating in the UAE facility management market are





EMRILL Services LLC.

Imdaad LLC

Farnek Services LLC

EFS Facilities Management Services

Khidmah LLC

Transguard Group LLC

COFELY BESIX Facility Management

Etisalat Facilities Management L.L.C.

Interserve

Al Shirawi Facilities Management LLC

Idama Facilities Management Solutions

Enova Facility Management Services LLC

Key Topics Covered:







1. Service Overview







2. Research Methodology







3. Analyst View







4. Voice of Customer







5. UAE Facility Management Market Outlook







6. UAE Property Services Market Outlook







7. UAE Cleaning Services Market Outlook







8. UAE Security Services Market Outlook







9. UAE Catering Services Market Outlook







10. UAE Support Services Market Outlook







11. Market Dynamics







12. Market Trends & Developments







13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape







14. UAE Economic Profile







15. Competitive Landscape







16. Strategic Recommendations







For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x7n4rp/uae_facility?w=5





Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

