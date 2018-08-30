UAE Facility Management Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 - Increasing Number of Construction Projects in Commercial and Residential Sectors
The "UAE Facility Management Market By Service (Property, Cleaning, Security, & Others), By Application (Commercial, Residential & Industrial), By In-house Vs Outsource, By Organized Vs Unorganized, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
UAE facility management market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% through 2023, on the back of increasing number of construction projects in both commercial and residential sectors in the country.
Dubai and Abu Dhabi, which are the commercial hubs of the UAE, are witnessing a boost in the real estate sector, which is driving demand for facility management services. Moreover, favorable government initiatives, booming Internet of Things (IoT) market and growing focus towards green buildings are some of the other factors that would aid the country's facility management market during the forecast period.
UAE Facility Management Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of facility management market in UAE:
- Facility Management Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Service, By Application, By In-house Vs Outsource, By Organized Vs Unorganized
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Some of the major players operating in the UAE facility management market are
- EMRILL Services LLC.
- Imdaad LLC
- Farnek Services LLC
- EFS Facilities Management Services
- Khidmah LLC
- Transguard Group LLC
- COFELY BESIX Facility Management
- Etisalat Facilities Management L.L.C.
- Interserve
- Al Shirawi Facilities Management LLC
- Idama Facilities Management Solutions
- Enova Facility Management Services LLC
Key Topics Covered:
1. Service Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
5. UAE Facility Management Market Outlook
6. UAE Property Services Market Outlook
7. UAE Cleaning Services Market Outlook
8. UAE Security Services Market Outlook
9. UAE Catering Services Market Outlook
10. UAE Support Services Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
14. UAE Economic Profile
15. Competitive Landscape
16. Strategic Recommendations
