UAE Online Grocery Delivery Market Report 2022-2027: A Surge in the Number of Tech-Savvy Consumers Coupled with Rising Personal Disposable Incomes Driving Demand

DUBLIN, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAE Online Grocery Delivery Market, By Product Category (Fresh Foods, Household Products, Packaged Foods & Beverages, Personal Care, Baby Care, Beauty & Health), By Platform, By Mode of Payment, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

UAE online grocery delivery market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the rising preference for online shopping among consumers for enhanced convenience and avoiding the hassle of visiting retail stores or superstores.

Besides, the number of online grocery channels are offering consumers the option to avail delivery faster, which is shifting their purchasing behaviour to turn to eCommerce channels for fulfilling their household requirements. The availability of a myriad of online payment options and innovative business models such as slotted or express delivery, on-demand, or subscription delivery, being introduced by grocers are also encouraging consumers to opt for online grocery shopping over offline mediums.

Advances in technology and continued urbanization are playing a pivotal role in driving the growth of the UAE online grocery delivery market. A surge in the presence of the working population coupled with rising personal disposable income are anticipated to propel the growth of the UAE online grocery delivery market in the forecast period.

Companies involved in the online grocery delivery market are collaborating with food delivery companies, suppliers, and grocery stores. Enhanced focus of market players in the online grocery delivery market to achieve a high level of operation, expand the regional business, and improve express delivery services are expected to foster the growth of the UAE online grocery market. The rising number of tech-savvy consumers and growing digitalization are further expected to drive the UAE online grocery delivery market during the forecast period.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth of the market size of UAE online grocery delivery market from 2017 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of UAE online grocery delivery market from 2021 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast UAE online grocery delivery market based product category, platform, mode of payment, regional distribution, and company.

To identify dominant region or segment in the UAE online grocery delivery.

To identify drivers and challenges for UAE online grocery delivery market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in UAE online grocery delivery market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in UAE online grocery delivery market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in UAE online grocery delivery market.

Report Scope:

In this report, UAE online grocery delivery market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

UAE Online Grocery Delivery Market, By Product Category:

Fresh Foods

Household Products

Packaged Foods & Beverages

Personal Care

Baby Care

Beauty & Health

UAE Online Grocery Delivery Market, By Platform:

Mobile Application

Desktop Website

UAE Online Grocery Delivery Market, By Mode of Payment:

Pre-Delivery Online Payment

Card on Delivery

Cash on Delivery

UAE Online Grocery Delivery Market, By Region:

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Sharjah

Rest of UAE

Key Topics Covered:



1. Service Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on UAE Online Grocery Delivery Market



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Preferred Distribution Channel for Grocery Purchase (Online Vs Offline)

5.2. Online Shoppers, By Age Group

5.3. Online Purchase of Grocery, By Age Group

5.4. Purchase of Grocery Products through Online Channel

5.5. Purchase of Grocery Products through Offline Channel

5.6. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision for Online Channel

5.7. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision for Offline Channel

5.8. Preference of Products (Online Vs Offline)

5.9. Challenges faced post Online Grocery purchase

5.10. Challenges faced post Offline Grocery purchase

5.11. Frequency of Online Grocery Purchase

5.12. Frequency of Offline Grocery Purchase

5.13. Monthly Spending on Grocery, By Age Group



6. UAE Online Grocery Delivery Market Outlook



7. Dubai Online Grocery Delivery Market Outlook



8. Abu Dhabi Online Grocery Delivery Market Outlook



9. Sharjah Online Grocery Delivery Market Outlook



10. Supply Chain Analysis



11. Pricing Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



15. UAE Economic Profile

Companies Mentioned

Carrefour

Lulu Hypermarket

Instashop

Kibsons

The Grocer

Trolley.ae

Bawiq

Amazon

Noon

Farmbox

Bulkwhiz

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z9tr4u

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets