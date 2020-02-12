UAG Introduces Rugged Protection for Samsung's Galaxy S20 Devices

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Armor Gear (UAG), creator of lightweight mobile device cases, is proud to introduce an array of cases and colors for Samsung's latest devices.

Civilian Case

Known for cutting-edge, sleek and lightweight protection, UAG has designed an expansive lineup for the Galaxy S20 series including UAG's newest case, the Civilian. The new range also includes the popular Monarch, Pathfinder, Plasma, and Plyo Series. As with all UAG cases, each model meets military drop standards while complementing the latest design and technology Samsung has to offer with the Galaxy S20.

The Civilian Series is a sleek new series for individuals looking for a more minimalist design with superior protection. The Civilian Series features a multi-layer construction engineered to disperse energy from impact and lessen the forces transferred to your device.

For the hardcore adventurer, the popular Monarch Series is a perfect choice. The Monarch meets double the military standard for drop and shock protection which means peace of mind with incredible, adventure-ready safety. The Pathfinder, Plasma, and Plyo Series each boast scratch-resistant skid pads and protective screen surrounds, guaranteeing your device will be protected in both wild and urban environments.

"The Galaxy S20 is an impressive device and we are proud to be offering a full range of UAG devices to protect it," said Kaila Vandermey, Senior Marketing Manager at UAG. "Each case showcases UAG's commitment to protection and we are especially excited to offer the new Civilian line to Samsung users."

Civilian Series - S20, S20+, S20 Ultra

Available colors: Black, Olive Drab

Price: $49.95 | €44,99

Feather-light composite construction

Tactile buttons & easy access to touchscreen and ports

Screen surround

Compatible with Samsung Pay & Samsung Fast Wireless Charging

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)

Pathfinder Series - S20, S20+

Available colors: Black, Olive Drab, Forest Camo, Midnight Camo

Price: $39.95 | €34,99

Feather-light composite construction

Armor shell and impact resistant soft core

Oversized tactile buttons and non-slip ruggedized grip

Easy access to touchscreen and ports

Scratch resistant skid pads and screen surround

Compatible with Samsung Pay and Samsung Fast Wireless Charging

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)

Monarch Series - S20, S20+, S20 Ultra

Available colors: Black, Crimson, Carbon Fiber

Price: $59.95 | €54,99

Handcrafted, feather-light construction with 5 layers of protection

Top grain leather & alloy metal hardware

Soft impact-resistant core & honeycomb traction grip

Oversized tactile buttons & protective screen surround

Compatible with Samsung Pay & Samsung Fast Wireless Charging

Meets 2X Military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)

Plasma Series - S20, S20+, S20 Ultra

Available colors: ASh, Ice

Price: $39.95 | €34,99

Feather-light composite construction

Armor shell and impact resistant soft core

Oversized tactile buttons and non-slip ruggedized grip

Easy access to touchscreen and ports

Scratch resistant skid pads and screen surround

Compatible with Samsung Pay and Samsung Fast Wireless Charging

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)

Plyo Series - S20, S20+

Available colors: Ice

Price: $39.95 | €34,99

Armor shell & impact resistant soft core

Air-soft corners for cushioning impact

Feather-light composite construction

Oversized tactile buttons & easy access to touchscreen and ports

Protective screen surround

Compatible with Samsung Pay and Samsung Fast Wireless Charging

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G-516.6)

About Urban Armor Gear:

Inspired by adrenaline-fueled outdoor adventures throughout Southern California, Urban Armor Gear (UAG) delivers mobile accessories and cases developed to survive rugged terrains while protecting your tech throughout any journey. Urban Armor Gear's innovative and lightweight yet durable designs constantly evolve to provide urban adventurers and global thrill seekers high-quality accessories to preserve the latest tech gear on the market, with the reassurance that their UAG mobile cases will perform in all extremes. Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop-testing.

Visit: urbanarmorgear.com or www.instagram.com/urbanarmorgear for more information.

Media Contact:

Delaney Lanker

ECHOS Communications

Email: 234058@email4pr.com

Phone: (303) 647-5570

SOURCE Urban Armor Gear

