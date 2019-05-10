UAG Introduces Scout Series For iPad Pro

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Armor Gear (UAG, urbanarmorgear.com) creators of rugged, lightweight mobile device cases, announced the launch of their newest iPad Pro case, the Scout Series.

Urban Armor Gear Urban Armor Gear

Providing customers with an exceptional on-the-go experience, UAG has released the first rugged MIL-SPEC case to offer uncompromised Apple Smart Keyboard Folio compatibility. The Scout series case secures both the device and accessory without interfering with the folio's multiple viewing/typing positions to seamlessly move with the device. When not in use, the case securely holds the folio closed to maintain 360-degree protection, so you're prepared for any adventure.

Designed for dependability, Scout's rugged clip provides added security to hold the Apple Pencil in place when charging/pairing with the device. In addition, UAG's Scout series features feather-light construction, impact resistant core and easy access to all buttons and ports providing a smooth experience for all users.

"When Apple first released their latest iPad Pros, users went searching for a rugged case compatible with Apple's new accessories and they were nowhere to be found," said Kaila Vandermey, Senior Marketing Manager. "We're very excited to offer users with the first MIL-SPEC iPad Pro case that offers full compatibility with Apple's Smart Keyboard Folio & Apple Pencil."

Scout Series – iPad Pro 11" and 12.9"

Available in Black

Price: $49.95 - $59.95

Features:

Feather-light construction

Easy access to touchscreen and ports

Smart Keyboard Folio compatible

Secure Apple Pencil storage with charging/pairing compatibility

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G-516.6)

About Urban Armor Gear:

Inspired by adrenaline-fueled outdoor adventures throughout Southern California, Urban Armor Gear (UAG) delivers mobile accessories and cases developed to survive rugged terrains while protecting your tech throughout any journey. Urban Armor Gear's innovative and lightweight yet durable designs constantly evolve to provide urban adventurers and global thrill-seekers high-quality accessories to preserve the latest tech gear on the market, with the reassurance that their UAG mobile cases will perform in all extremes. Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop-testing.

Visit: urbanarmorgear.com or www.instagram.com/urbanarmorgear for more information.

Media Contact: Derrick Stembridge

ECHOS Communications

Phone: 919-971-7855

Email: 214421@email4pr.com

SOURCE Urban Armor Gear