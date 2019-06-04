UAG Launches Sleek Scout Series for Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Armor Gear (UAG, urbanarmorgear.com) creators of rugged, lightweight mobile device cases, announced their new slim Scout Series, specifically designed to provide the ultimate protection for the just-launched Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL.

The new Scout Series offers all-around protection for a device that's designed for you to do more. The case boasts a featherlight construction and a sleek, minimalistic design all while meeting UAG's impressive MIL-SPEC standards.

The Scout Series will bear the "Made For Google" badge, meaning UAG's Pixel 3a and 3a XL cases have been certified to meet Google's compatibility standards. Carefully engineered to protect the unique aspects of Google's new devices, the case offers a screen surround, a non-slip ruggedized grip, and an armor shell to keep the Pixel 3a's innovative technology intact.

"We're proud to be launching our new Scout Series for the Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL in partnership with Google," said Kaila Vandermey, Senior Marketing Manager at UAG. "The Scout Series features a minimalistic and lightweight design that will protect against the adventures of any Pixel user."

Scout Series – Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL Color: Black Price: $29.95

Feather-light construction

Armor shell and impact resistant soft core

Non-slip ruggedized grip

Easy access to touchscreen and ports

Scratch resistant skid pads and screen surround

Compatible with Fingerprint Sensor & Active Edge

Google Pay compatible

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)

About Urban Armor Gear: Inspired by adrenaline-fueled outdoor adventures throughout Southern California, Urban Armor Gear (UAG) delivers mobile accessories and cases developed to survive rugged terrains while protecting your tech throughout any journey. Urban Armor Gear's innovative and lightweight yet durable designs constantly evolve to provide urban adventurers and global thrill-seekers high-quality accessories to preserve the latest tech gear on the market, with the reassurance that their UAG mobile cases will perform in all extremes. Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop-testing.

