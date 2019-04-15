UAG's Reliable MIL-SPEC Protection is Now Available for Huawei's P30 and P30 Pro

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Armor Gear (UAG, urbanarmorgear.com) creators of rugged, lightweight mobile device cases, announced the release of their MIL-SPEC Plasma Series for the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro.

Packed with an impressive versatile camera system, the Huawei P series is destined to become your go-to travel companion. Take your P30 further with the Plasma Series; boasting two-layers of impact protection and non-slip grips to keep your device protected from life's adventures. The armored outer shell contains an impact-resistant soft-core with scratch resistant skid pads and screen surrounds to keep your new Huawei P30 in pristine condition.

"UAG is thrilled to provide Huawei customers with superior protection in such a slim, lightweight design," said Kaila Vandermay, Senior Marketing Manager at UAG. "The Plasma Series was designed to provide rugged protection to the P30 and P30 Pro without compromising any of the new and innovative features."

Plasma Series – Huawei P30 and P30 Pro

Color: Ash

Price: $39.95

Feather-light composite construction

Armor shell and impact resistant soft core

Oversized tactile buttons and non-slip ruggedized grip

Easy access to touchscreen and ports

Scratch resistant skid pads and screen surround

Wireless charging compatible

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)

About Urban Armor Gear: Inspired by adrenaline-fueled outdoor adventures throughout Southern California, Urban Armor Gear (UAG) delivers mobile accessories and cases developed to survive rugged terrains while protecting your tech throughout any journey. Urban Armor Gear's innovative and lightweight yet durable designs constantly evolve to provide urban adventurers and global thrill-seekers high-quality accessories to preserve the latest tech gear on the market, with the reassurance that their UAG mobile cases will perform in all extremes. Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop-testing.

