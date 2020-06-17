UATP Forms Partnership With Skål International USA

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UATP is pleased to enter a strategic partnership with Skål International USA effective immediately. The partnership will support their common goal of enriching the travel industry via available products and uniting the travel and tourism industry.

"We look forward to forging a relationship with UATP. Together we share a mutual goal of bettering the travel industry," said David Ryan, President of Skal USA. "We are a strong believer in the importance of travel insurance, especially for members of our Skål USA community who are continuously traveling throughout the year."

Skål USA is endorsing UATP's Travel Protection Plan, Insider's Club, to its members throughout the country. Insider's Club is an annual travel insurance available only to members of the travel industry. UATP will be promoting Skål USA and the benefits of becoming a member of their organization to travel leaders within their Network. Skål USA is the largest national committee of Skål International, with some of the most senior leaders in travel in its membership.

"Partnering with Skål USA further reinforces UATP's commitment to the travel industry," Wendy Ward, SVP, Marketing and Communications, UATP. "We are facing unprecedented times right now which makes coming together to support our fellow industry members even more important."

For more information, visit UATP.com and SkalUSA.org.

ABOUT UATP

UATP is a global payment network owned and operated by the world's airlines and accepted by thousands of merchants for air, rail and travel agency payments. UATP connects airlines to Alternative Forms of Payment which can expand reach and generate incremental sales globally. UATP offers easy-to-use data tools, DataStream® and DataMine®, which provide comprehensive account details to Issuers and corporate travel buyers for accurate travel management.

Accepted as a form of payment for corporate business travel worldwide by airlines, travel agencies and Amtrak®; UATP accounts are issued by: Aeromexico; Air Canada (TSE:AC); Air New Zealand (ANZFF.PK); Air Niugini; Air Serbia; American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL); APG Airlines; Austrian Airlines; China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA); Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL); EL AL Israel Airlines; Etihad Airways; Frontier Airlines; GOL Linhas aereas inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and Bovespa: GOLL4); Hahn Air; Japan Airlines (9201:JP); JetBlue Airways; Qantas Airways (QUBSF.PK); Shandong Airlines; Sichuan Airlines; Southwest Airlines; Sun Country Airlines; TUIfly GmbH; Turkish Airlines (ISE:THYAO); United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) and WestJet.

AirPlus International issues the UATP-based Company Account for Lufthansa German Airlines.

ABOUT SKÅL USA

Skål USA, with 45 local clubs and almost 1,800 members, is the largest national committee of Skål International, a professional organization with tourism leaders around the world promoting global networking and friendship. It is the only International association uniting all branches of the travel and tourism industry.

Contact:

UATP Corporate Communications

Wendy Ward, [email protected]

+1 202 250 4665

Skål USA

Tom Moulton, [email protected]ålusa.com

+1 520 940 2755

