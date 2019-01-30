UATP Has Record-Breaking 2018

"We are absolutely thrilled to report these record-breaking results. In addition to Charge Volume and Transaction count growth, UATP's Alternative Payment Processing business also set a new record of 11% year-over-year growth," said Ralph Kaiser, president and CEO, UATP. "We look forward to having another highly successful year in 2019."

"UATP is positioning itself to continue to deliver innovative payment solutions for its stakeholders and customers." Kaiser continued, "We have worked diligently to position the Network to achieve these excellent results and we expect them to continue. Our new strategic growth plan will allow our Network Charge Card and AFP Processing business lines to continue strong growth in 2019 and beyond."

ABOUT UATP

UATP is a global payment network owned and operated by the world's airlines and accepted by thousands of merchants for air, rail and travel agency payments. UATP connects airlines to Alternative Forms of Payment which can expand reach and generate incremental sales globally. UATP offers easy-to-use data tools, DataStream℠ and DataMine℠, which provide comprehensive account details to Issuers and corporate travel buyers for accurate travel management.

Accepted as a form of payment for corporate business travel worldwide by airlines, travel agencies and Amtrak®; UATP accounts are issued by: Aeromexico; Air Canada (TSE:AC) Air New Zealand (ANZFF.PK); Air Niugini; Air Serbia; American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL); APG Airlines; Austrian Airlines; China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA); Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL); EL AL Israel Airlines; Etihad Airways; Frontier Airlines; GOL Linhas aereas inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and Bovespa: GOLL4); Hahn Air; Japan Airlines (9201:JP); JetBlue Airways; Qantas Airways (QUBSF.PK); Shandong Airlines; Sichuan Airlines; Southwest Airlines; TUIfly GmbH; Turkish Airlines (ISE:THYAO); United Airlines (NYSE: UAL) and WestJet.

AirPlus International issues the UATP-based Company Account for Lufthansa German Airlines.

