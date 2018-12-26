uBeam to Unveil Ultrasonic Wireless Power System at CES 2019

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- uBeam is proud to unveil the newest advancement in wireless power transfer technology at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 in Las Vegas, taking place from January 8 to 11. The technology demonstration will showcase uBeam's new contact-free power-at-a-distance ultrasonic wireless power system. Leadership and engineering teams will be on-site to discuss details of the technology as well as potential applications and partnership opportunities.

uBeam's ultrasonic wireless charging technology is designed to help alleviate the current system level tradeoffs between product performance and battery longevity. The applications of this technology can extend from consumer products, such as portable electronics and smart home devices, to industrial IoT sensors and asset trackers. It is also the only wireless power technology that is not electromagnetic based, which provides unique advantages for the users.

For an appointment in uBeam's demonstration suite (Venetian Suite 29-326), please email meetup@ubeam.com.

uBeam CES 2019 Details:

When: Tuesday, January 8 through Thursday, January 10, 2019

Where: Venetian Hotel, Suite 29-326

Contact: To schedule an appointment, email uBeam at meetup@ubeam.com

About uBeam

uBeam is an innovation leader in the wireless power industry, utilizing airborne ultrasound to create a contact-free charging technology. Using proprietary transmitters and receivers, uBeam's technology delivers usable power to charge devices ranging from portable electronics to IoT sensors. This power-at-a-distance solution can decrease battery-related maintenance issues and removes power constraints for next-generation designs to create the energy infrastructure of the future.

About CES

CES is the largest and most influential technology event on the planet, featuring 4,500 exhibitors across 2.75 million net square feet of exhibit space. CES 2019 will showcase tech innovation that will change the world, with 20 product categories featuring solutions that transform how we live, work and play.

Registration is now open for CES 2019. For the latest exhibitor news and show announcements, visit CES.tech.

SOURCE uBeam

Related Links

http://ubeam.com

