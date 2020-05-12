Uber Agency, an Award-Winning Creative Agency Urges People to Stay Home and Spread Love, not the Virus

The infect.love homepage displays a dynamic wall of love, hope and thanks, that continuously grows as people submit their own messages. This is coupled with a map that displays the spread of positive messages across the globe, as opposed to the same map depicting the spread of the coronavirus . The project was created to help raise money for the UN's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which conducts critical research into the disease and provides aid to countries in need during the pandemic.

Users can create messages with either a blank canvas and drawing tool or choose from a selection of predefined templates displaying unique messages such as "Spread Love Not Bugs" and "Stay Home Stay Positive". Once created, you can share your message with friends and family and download it to your device. Your creation will then be added to the ever-growing message wall and world map, which already has over 200 creative submissions from various countries around the world. There is the opportunity throughout the site to donate (if you can) to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which the project aims to raise money for.

The Managing Director of Über Agency , Greg Clark said: "While most of the world is in lockdown, we wanted to do our bit to help combat any feelings of sadness, separation or worry with messages of thanks, hope and positivity and try to help raise funds for the COVID-19 Response Fund. Everyone has their own story to tell and their own message to share. Whether it is a message of thanks to the frontline workers risking their lives every day or a personal message of hope to an old friend on the other side of the world. We wanted to create a platform that enables people to do that creatively and display it in a way that shows we're all in this together and that together we can beat the virus."

You can create and share your own message of positivity now at: https://www.infect.love

#infectlove

