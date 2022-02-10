Uber And Silicon Valley Stealth Tech Startup's Kåre Kjelstrøm Joins Concordium To Lead Efforts For The Web 3 Decentralized Blockchain

ZUG, Switzerland and ÅRHUS, Denmark, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordium, the first layer-1 blockchain with built-in protocol level user identity, announces today that as of March 1, 2022, Kåre Kjelstrøm will join Concordium, in a newly established position as Group CTO and CPO with the holistic responsibility for the Product and Technology. Kåre will act as Group CTO/CPO responsible for leading the rapid development of the core technology and the products required to position Concordium as the leading permissionless, decentralized blockchain platform.

Throughout his career, Kåre has served in a variety of senior technology roles with extensive hands-on experience in building systems at scale. Moreover, Kåre has a proven track record of designing and delivering large systems and infrastructure components in heterogeneous environments. In his latest role, he is responsible for the core infrastructure of a high-profile Silicon Valley Startup. Prior to this, Kåre held high ranking positions at Uber, Dansk IT and Silverbullet. Kåre has a Master's Degree in Computer Science from Århus University specializing in object-oriented, distributed systems.

Lone Fønss Schrøder, CEO of Concordium, states that "Concordium's decentralized, sustainable blockchain platform is reaching its biggest milestone yet with the upcoming listing of Concordium's cryptocurrency the CCD. The use of permissionless, decentralized blockchain has a huge potential for supporting new business models in a wide range of domains including Web3, decentralized finance and more. However, it's still difficult for people to understand the technology, its use cases and probable impact on the future economy".

"Concordium is focusing on the swift development of the blockchain infrastructure with an accessible product offering in focus. We decided to bring in Kåre who has global experience from other top technology companies where the customer experience and usability are of prime importance. Kåre is the right person to accelerate the development of the Concordium platform - enabling our platform to become the best-in-class from a user and technology perspective" she continues.

"I've spent the last decades working on building and scaling products with a major focus on the customer experience", said Kåre of his new role. "Concordium is ripe with fascinating challenges along these lines, as do current and future Web3 business models. These have both research and practical implications that I'm keen to take the lead on".

