Uber Partners with Meijer to Expand On-Demand Grocery Delivery Across Midwest

Shoppers across Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin and Kentucky can access same-day delivery on their favorite grocery items, including fresh produce, prepared meals and more through Uber Eats.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) announced its new partnership with privately-owned Meijer to offer on-demand and scheduled grocery delivery to customers across the Midwest, and solidifying Uber Eats' national expansion of grocery selection for consumers across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

Beginning this week and continuing through the winter, nearly 250 Meijer locations will be available to shop through Uber and Uber Eats. This upcoming holiday season, customers will be able to order their favorite Meijer must-haves, from fresh and frozen turkeys to baked goods, produce and more, delivered on-demand, right to their doorsteps. Meijer locations will be featured stores throughout the Uber Eats app this season and will be included in Uber's Holiday Shop—a one-tap destination for holiday essentials.

Uber One members benefit from $0 Delivery Fees and 5% off on Meijer orders of $35 or more† and all consumers can receive $10 off their first $40+ Meijer order from Uber Eats with the code MEIJER10 through 12/31.*

"Meijer is known for freshness—fresh food, fresh thinking and a focus on innovation makes them a natural partner for Uber," says Christian Freese, Uber's Head of Grocery and New Verticals across the US & Canada. "We're thrilled to be bringing their fresh selection to Uber and Uber Eats across much of the country, and to be working together to deliver must-have groceries to America's doorsteps, just in time for the holidays."

Since launching in July 2020, Uber has seen consistent growth in the U.S. for its grocery category through grocery partnerships including Meijer, Albertsons Companies, SpartanNash, Grocery Outlet and more regional and national favorites. In the U.S. and around the world, Uber has moved beyond prepared food to offer grocery, convenience, alcohol and retail selection in 30+ countries and is uniquely poised to meet consumer demand for effortless delivery. Globally, 124 million people use the Uber platform to go anywhere and get anything every month.

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

