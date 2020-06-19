UberEats Clone - Startups Cater to Surging Food Delivery Demand With This Innovative Solution from Appdupe

CHENNAI, India, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Its tremendous growth is credited to the fact that people prefer food delivery over dining in restaurants amid the COVID-19 chaos. Especially, people who stay away from their homes find food delivery as their only resort, leading to amplified demand.



A report from Statista states that revenue of the food delivery segment is expected to show an annual growth rate of 7.5% (CAGR 2020-2024), leading to a projected market volume of $182 billion by 2024. It has driven startups to dive into this sector with the support of UberEats Clone.



The UberEats Clone is a white-label solution that is 100% customizable and highly scalable. Businesses can personalize it now and in the future as per the user preferences. It is built with the latest technology to ensure it is robust, reliable, and offers cutting-edge performance.



While developing a food delivery app from scratch demands a lot of money and time, customizing clone apps as per the business model saves them both. Entrepreneurs are adapting to clone app development faster than predicted.



The UberEats Clone app development package of Appdupe includes a separate panel for users, service providers, restaurants, and the administrator. Each entity can manage their part of the process effortlessly with the respective top-notch panel.



Feature-packed solutions to entice end-users



The significant benefit of UberEats Clone is its feature-set. Its features are carefully crafted to make it feature-rich and easy-to-use. The app's UI/UX is intuitive to empower users to navigate through it effortlessly.



Similar to UberEats Clone, the grocery delivery solution Instacart Clone is also seeing a soar in its usage amid the current frightening times.



It is a scarce opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs to launch successful business ventures. Appdupe strives to make their dreams come true with its high-end on-demand products. They offer free live demo sessions to help their clients understand the app better. Contact them to start a remunerative business right away!

