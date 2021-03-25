UbidUwin.com - America's Fastest Growing Online Flash Auction Launches Mobile App

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From its launch in January 2020, UbidUwin.com grew exponentially, even in the midst of a Covid-19 pandemic, becoming America's preferred flash auction site. Two minute online auctions always starting at $5, have been exhilarating experiences for the now almost 14,000 registered users from across America, who have participated in more than 400 auctions while purchasing in excess of 15,000 items.

As an innovative and rapidly growing division of parent company Quicklotz Liquidations ( www.quicklotz.com ), online shoppers now have the ease and convenience of a mobile app bidding experience. This Inc. 5,000 company noted, as one of America's fastest growing private companies, has a passion to save shoppers money. And auctions are the most exciting way to shop with deals up to 90% off retail prices regularly occurring.

Thoughtfully designed for shoppers from across the United States, the Android and iOS apps can be downloaded now:

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ubiduwin/id1557184908

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=io.ionic.ubiduwinapp

UbidUwin.com shoppers are discovering an array of items like iPhones, drones, smart watches, Ashley and Thomasville furniture, Craftsman and Dewalt tools, Nordic Track exercise equipment, signature fashion lines like Michael Kors, Coach, Louis Vuitton, Burberry and Tory Burch, Westinghouse appliances, Keurig coffee makers, Schwinn bikes, Dyson vacuums, Supreme backpacks, LG washer & dryers, Google Pixels, Minn-Kota trolling motors, Lowrance fish finders and much more, daily.

With nationwide shipping out of their Charlotte, NC headquarters, and plans to open a Dallas, TX headquarters in the coming weeks, flash auctions that let shoppers bid and win quickly, and with its new available apps, UbidUwin.com is changing the liquidation business like never before.

CEO Samuel Pires when asked about the platform's future reflected his understated entrepreneurial spirit by simply replying... "We've just gotten started."

SOURCE Quicklotz

Related Links

https://www.quicklotz.com

