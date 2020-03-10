Ubiq Security Wins Major Channel Award at the Channel Company's 2020 XChange March Conference

SAN DIEGO, Calif., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubiq Security, announced today that it was voted Best Newcomer by over 250 partners and 600+ attendees at this year's XChange conference, hosted by The Channel Company at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa in San Antonio, Texas.

Ubiq was selected for this award by leading solution providers, highlighting its innovative products, services and partner programs as major drivers. This award recognizes Ubiq's dedication to enabling solution providers to evolve their security and privacy practices to be data-centric.

Ubiq has developed a multi-patented software platform that secures data throughout its entire lifecycle – from inception, processing, analytics, to storage. This approach is vastly different from traditional perimeter-based security strategies, which rely on adding layers of security technologies around data.

This introduces an exciting opportunity for partners, as Ubiq's solution can be implemented with nearly no interruption to user experience, secures data across laptops, servers, cloud, IoT, etc., removing the need to manage multiple point solutions. Ultimately, giving customers the ability to derive maximum value from their data, while also mitigating risk of theft.

"XChange draws the IT channel's elite technology vendors — vendors that are devoted to providing forward-thinking technology solutions and business strategies to help solution providers be the most profitable today and, in the future," said Bill Jones, senior vice president and general manager, events, The Channel Company. Through their products, programs and services, these vendors have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to helping solution providers capitalize on market trends and the ever-changing needs of their customers to achieve lasting success. We thank Ubiq and thank all the recipients of 2020 XCellence Awards for their valuable contributions to today's digitally-driven channel."

"We were astounded by the reception we received at this year's XChange event. It was obvious by the feedback we received that partners are looking for innovative data security solutions that aren't just another add-on to an already overloaded perimeter. The concept of securing the data itself isn't new, but how Ubiq solves this, and in such a seamless and frictionless manner is what sets us apart. Partners looking to help customers better secure and manage the privacy of their data, are adding Ubiq into their solution set. Partners also appreciate that we launched Ubiq with a channel-centric go-to-market strategy – putting the partner opportunity front and center," said Steve Pataky, CCO for Ubiq Security.

The Channel Company's XChange March conference, held this year in San Antonio, Texas, from March 1-3, provided attendees with empowering insight, actionable business strategies and unmatched peer connections. Attendees learned from industry leaders, who presented the latest technologies, programs and business models that are enabling solution providers to realize lasting success.

To view the full list of 2020 XChange XCellence Award winners, visit https://event.thechannelco.com/xchange-march/awards

About Ubiq

Ubiq was founded on the belief that data should be private, secure, and efficiently accessible throughout its life cycle, empowering organizations to derive maximum value from their data, while radically mitigating the risk of its theft and compromise.

We enable customers to achieve this through their entirely transparent and multi-patented data-first driven security and privacy platform, that secures data everywhere and enables only authorized system and user access. The lightweight software stack easily integrates into existing applications, IoT devices, or installs onto endpoints and servers - on-premise, on the edge, or in the cloud.

Ubiq has been awarded San Diego Venture Group's Cool Companies of 2019, Enterprise Security Magazine's Top 10 Encryption Vendors of 2019, and The Channel Company's Best Newcomer XCellence Award 2020, and has presence across North America, Asia Pacific, and Japan.

For more information, visit www.ubiqsecurity.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

