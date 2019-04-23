Ubiquity Global Services Expands with 300-Seat Contact Center in Greater Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

"Northeastern Pennsylvania is the perfect location to help us continue our extraordinary growth and expansion in the United States," says Ubiquity President and CEO Matt Nyren. "The local talent pool, proximity to our New York City headquarters and support from state and local economic development groups made Wilkes-Barre an easy choice. We're excited to grow our global footprint and contribute to the region's renewal as a hub of commerce."

Ubiquity, which specializes in customer care and compliance solutions for the financial services, healthcare and digital commerce sectors, achieved nearly 30 percent revenue growth in 2018 and is on track for even stronger results in 2019.

Customers Bank, a longtime partner of Ubiquity based in Southeastern Pennsylvania, will be supported by employees of the center located at 1061 Hanover Street, Hanover Industrial Estates. "We want to welcome Ubiquity to our home state," says Jay Sidhu, Chairman and CEO of Customers Bancorp and its subsidiary Customers Bank. "With a footprint that now spans from Washington, D.C., to Boston and westward, our bank needs a business process partner that can grow with us into new markets." He continued: "Ubiquity Global Services complements our 'high-tech/high-touch' approach for delivering an outstanding customer experience."

Sidhu earned his MBA from nearby Wilkes University in 1973. In 2004, he founded the Jay S. Sidhu School of Business and Leadership at Wilkes.

Ubiquity will be hosting a press conference to discuss its plans for the new center at Wilkes-Barre's THINK Center, 7 South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701, Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 1:00 p.m.

"We are delighted to welcome Ubiquity Global Services to Pennsylvania's Wyoming Valley. As one of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation, they were looking for a place to match their expansion requirements. All the key business fundamentals made this a seamless choice for Ubiquity," says Wico van Genderen, President, CEO Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber. "A ready location was provided by Mericle Real Estate Services for a large state-of-the-art contact center. In addition, our unique NEPA dynamics with our great labor force, work ethic, location and proximity, make this partnership a solid business choice to grow Ubiquity's service model in the valley."

For more information on open positions or to apply, visit https://ubiquity.applytojob.com/apply/.

About Ubiquity Global Services: Ubiquity Global Services, Inc., is a multinational business process and call center outsourcing organization that helps partners improve customer satisfaction while reducing operating costs. Ubiquity offers live customer experience management services, interactive voice response (IVR) solutions, and a comprehensive risk and compliance solution that includes fraud investigations, and dispute and chargeback management. Engineered for operational excellence, Ubiquity's technology platform also delivers actionable business intelligence. Headquartered in New York City, the company has delivery locations in Europe, Asia and the Americas, as well as an innovation hub in Amsterdam. Inc. magazine named Ubiquity one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States for the past two years. Together with its partners, Ubiquity is pioneering a new approach for maximizing the potential of every customer contact. For more information, visit www.ubiquitygs.com.

