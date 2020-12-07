Ubitus joins up with Balenciaga to launch Cloud Fashion Show Streaming Service Worldwide

TOKYO, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubitus K.K., the worldwide cloud gaming technology leader, announces the partnership with Balenciaga in the launch of fashion show on line, the new cloud fashion show service exclusive to Balenciaga's customers. With enabling technology from Ubitus, Balenciaga showcases its first ever virtual interactive fashion show in the cloud, giving high fashion a new meaning.

When Balenciaga decides to create a virtual interactive fashion show in current global pandemic crisis, it faces the daunting task of globally distributing an extremely large application, hundreds of gigabytes, full of pictures and videos. Ubitus beat out other companies and became the final and sole provide for hosting Balenciaga's fashion show in the cloud.

"We are very excited and privilege to take part in this first of its kind endeavor. We have been in cloud gaming solution business for many years. This is our first foray into other media related industries. We are delighted to work with the creative talents from Balenciaga and substance & inhalt; they certainly open our minds regarding creative thinking," Wesley Kuo stated.

Other media content owners have taken notice and inquiries are pouring in. Ubitus hopes to broaden its technology applications in new industries and areas, in addition to its core cloud gaming business. Contents have many forms; game is just one of them.

About Ubitus

Ubitus operates the world's best GPU virtualization technology and cloud streaming platform, and is dedicated to providing a superior user experience via its advanced technology. As long as users are connected to a broadband network, they can enjoy AAA gaming experience across various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, and personal computers.

With its comprehensive GDK (game development kit), Ubitus provides a fast-to-market onboarding solution to support game companies in Japan and overseas, who are interested in cloud gaming. Ubitus partners with telecom carriers, online service providers and game publishers around the world.

