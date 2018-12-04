Ubitus to deliver hybrid cloud gaming and AI-based solutions to the global market with Microsoft Azure

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubitus, a leading pioneer in cloud gaming since 2012, operates as the largest GPU cloud provider in Japan. Leveraging its large GPU infrastructure, Ubitus offers two services: Cloud gaming for game companies and AI-related services for AI-based companies that require GPUs for heavy AI computation workloads via Ubitus' GPU-as-a-Service (GaaS). Using Microsoft Azure's global presence, Ubitus is expanding globally beyond the Asian market to deliver innovation and value to customers.

First hybrid gaming cloud with global scalability via Microsoft Azure

The Azure integration with Ubitus will provide a hybrid cloud gaming solution that not only reduces the deployment time in half vs other public cloud solutions, but also ensures fast rollouts and instant scalability to major gaming markets like North America and Western Europe. Ubitus plans to use Azure services such as Azure Kubernetes Service to further improve its service quality and improve customer experience. Such integration combines Ubitus' own GPU cloud technology with Azure infrastructure to expand from Japan to a global scale.

Future of Games - AI gaming

AI and the increasing sophistication of gaming presages a new age of cloud computing. Beyond cloud gaming, Ubitus will also explore the potential to provide gaming AI/ machine learning solutions to game studios that want to enable its titles with more intelligence and engagement within the game powered by Azure. Some AI use cases include automated QA process via AI bots, creation of new DLC content, or AI character generation. This solution could open up new possibilities for gaming companies to develop, test, run, and analyze games, to help evolving the gaming industry to the next level.

Wesley Kuo, CEO of Ubitus said: "Ubitus is constantly focused on ways to help our customers roll out their titles quickly and successfully. We were impressed by the deep and rapid support from the Microsoft Azure team. Azure helps us offer instant scalability and faster product updates to serve the global market. This solution will make our platform more robust, reliable, scalable, and competitive. Additionally, the relationship with Microsoft will present other important growth opportunities for Ubitus when 5G network is introduced to the market at scale."

About Ubitus

Ubitus operates the world's best GPU virtualization technology and cloud streaming platform, and is dedicated to providing a superior user experience via its advanced technology. As long as users are connected to a broadband network, they can enjoy AAA gaming experience across various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, and personal computers.

With its comprehensive GDK (game development kit), Ubitus provides a fast-to-market onboarding solution to support game companies in Japan and overseas, who are interested in cloud gaming. Ubitus partners with telecom carriers, online service providers and game publishers around the world.

