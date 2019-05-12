UBM Launches Livestock Malaysia 2020 in Malacca with Full Industry Support

For its 10 th edition, the show will focus on poultry industry and showcase the industry's current and future innovations in technology, products and services. The poultry industry is the most advanced of the Malaysian livestock sector, with a highly commercialized and integrated production system. Industry players have continuously transformed, moved forward, and adopted modern production and feeding technologies as they have become available.

The event was founded by the late Tan Sri Dato Dr Mustaffa Babjee, a visionary who dedicated his life for the industry in Malaysia and internationally.

"The move to Melaka will strengthen our position to emphasise the growing Malaysian markets and will be a constructive approach to boost the local markets. However, we still promote our show internationally. Repositioning the show to Melaka is our first step to show we are moving ourselves closer to production area and the farmers," said M Gandhi, Group Managing Director ASEAN Business and Senior VP Asia, Informa Markets/UBM.

Situated in the middle of major livestock producing states, such as Johor, Negeri Sembilan & Selangor, Malacca, is the ideal hub to conduct Livestock Malaysia 2020 with all four states combined contributes a total of 70% of Malaysia's broiler farms. On top of that, Malacca's state government has increased 5% of its agricultural activities since 2018 to make Malacca the country's agriculture hub as well as supporting the output of innovative products to breed competitive and capable modern agropreneurs to contribute on food production.

The state government is also active since 2017 in regards to structural transformation to increase commercial production along with focuses on promoting a vibrant industry for agricultural by-products and provide logistics and infrastructure that revolutionises the industry. Malacca's livestock population is going through steady increase annually with 2017 recording figures: Sheep - 6,905, Buffalo - 4.404, Cattle - 28,721, Goat - 35,804, Duck - 79,091 and Poultry - 25,000,446. (Source: www.dvs.gov.my)

"The Agriculture and Agro-Based industry is growing rapidly in Malaysia, particularly in the southern part of Malaysia, contributing greatly to the economic growth and development of the Malaysian Livestock industry. It is extremely timely for Livestock Malaysia to be held at the Melaka International Trade Centre in 2020 for continual support and encouragement of the local farmers and producers of the Livestock industry," said Datuk Jeffrey Ng, President of Federation of Livestock Farmers' Associations of Malaysia (FLFAM).

The trade exhibition is open to trade visitors in the Livestock and Agriculture industries only. Admission is free.

The previous series recorded an astounding 6,286 Trade Visitors, more than 200 exhibitors from international and local suppliers, and 63 speakers from 31 countries living up to its name as the premier international feed, livestock & meat industry show.

Exhibition opens for booking now. More information, visit www.livestockmalaysia.com.

Notes to Editor:

About Livestock Malaysia

Livestock Malaysia 2020 is organised by UBM, which is a part of Informa plc. UBM is also the Organiser of the regional Livestock series events in Southeast Asia including Vietstock (Vietnam) and Livestock Philippines to play a role in creating business networking opportunities for the industry professionals contributing to the important developments to the ASEAN Livestock industry to be the hub of Livestock production to feed the world.

SOURCE Livestock Malaysia

Related Links

http://www.livestockmalaysia.com

