UBS Financial Adapts to a New Generation with Award-Winning iPad App

TAMPA, Fla., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Wealth Management USA has launched an iPad app that puts a lifetime of personalized finances in its users' hands. The app was awarded a 2019 BIG Innovation Award by the Business Intelligence Group earlier this year.

This new app is especially useful for the Tampa Bay area's increasingly younger population, as 74 percent of millennials say they can't go a day without their phone. Now, UBS offers an innovative way to connect a younger generation of clients with a Financial Advisor to help plan for their future.

"We're committed to thoughtfully and proactively designing new ways to serve our clients that reflects their unique needs and behaviors," said Market Head Greg Kadet. "According to Deloitte, millennial wealth could stand at 24 trillion US dollars by 2020, driven by inheritance, entrepreneurial activities, and income growth. They were raised in the digital age, and UBS Financial Advisors will be prepared to better serve this audience in ways that work best for them."

The future leaders of Tampa can now balance their to-dos of today, such as viewing accounts and paying bills, with their dreams of tomorrow. The app allows its users to see goals on a timeline and can tie milestones back to people, adding a personal touch for everyone.

"This is only the beginning. The new iPad app, our personal financial management tools and UBS Advice Advantage, our advisor-enabled digital advice solution – each are a critical part of our broader client digital strategy. Expect more client-centric innovations ahead," said Kraleigh Woodford, Head of Digital Experience at UBS Wealth Management USA.

