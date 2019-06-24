UBS Yield Enhancement Strategy Investor Alert: Goldman Scarlato & Penny Investor Rights Lawyers File New UBS YES Investor Case

PHILADELPHIA, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A UBS investor represented by the Goldman Scarlato & Penny securities lawyers has filed claims in arbitration in connection with losses arising out of UBS' Yield Enhancement Strategy ("YES") option trading program. The claims were filed against UBS.

This is the latest in a series of cases that are being filed by the Goldman Scarlato & Penny ("GSP") investor rights lawyers on behalf of investors in the YES program, with additional cases anticipated. GSP attorneys Alan Rosca and Mark Goldman along with their colleagues are working with more UBS Yield Enhancement Strategy investors who are concerned about the losses they suffered in the YES program. UBS YES investors may contact attorneys Alan Rosca or Mark Goldman for additional information or a free evaluation of their recovery options, at 888-998-0530 or rosca@lawgsp.com.

The GSP law firm has launched a website with updates for UBS Yield Enhancement Strategy investors, at https://yieldenhancementlosses.com/ .

UBS advertised its Yield Enhancement Strategy program as an option-based trading strategy that sought to increase returns for investors who committed a certain minimum amount of their portfolio ("Mandate"). Option trading strategies included the so-called "iron condor" technique, which, generally speaking, involves concomitantly writing and buying pairs of calls and puts with strike prices out-of-the money. UBS YES investors have reported seeing substantial losses in their portfolios last year. UBS YES investors who are working with the Goldman Scarlato & Penny lawyers have expressed serious concerns about the direction of their portfolios and the trading strategy.

In their most recent case filed on behalf of the UBS YES investors, the GSP securities attorneys are seeking compensation for investor losses in view of the trading strategy and risk disclosures surrounding the YES program, among others. The claims focus on a number of important issues, including whether the UBS Yield Enhancement Strategy fully and adequately disclosed to investors important risks and whether the actual trading strategy was consistent with the advertised strategy.

Investors who believe they lost money invested in UBS' Yield Enhancement Strategy may contact GSP attorneys Alan Rosca or Mark Goldman for a free, no-obligation evaluation of their recovery options, at 888-998-0530 or via email at rosca@lawgsp.com.

