UBT Launches New Product Backend Interface

MCLEAN, Va., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Bus Technology, a provider of the latest hardware and software solutions designed uniquely for the motorcoach industry, has launched its new all-inclusive product management system for its customers, UBT One.

"Operators have an incredible amount of duties to oversee. When it comes to technology, they should have one hub that makes device management simple," says Christian Riddell, president of UBT. "With UBT One, we are providing just that."

UBT One combines the management systems for UBT's MegaTrac®, Safety+, and NetBox Duo into one easy-to-use backend system that customers can access at any time. "Clients deserve a system that provides them a less cumbersome way to manage each of their onboard products," says Chris Liang, Director of Sales at UBT. "Our team has been working to achieve the goal of making UBT One the most intuitive management system available."

By utilizing UBT One, customizing settings for each of your UBT devices is easily available in one convenient location. "If there is any setting of these UBT devices you want to change, you can do it from UBT One," Liang says. In addition, UBT One also incorporates report generation, WiFi speed limits, code management for chartered coaches, profit-sharing breakdowns, detailed purchase history, and more, all in real-time. "UBT One embodies our company's All-In-One philosophy," Liang says. "We want to allow for all changes to be made at the demand of the operator. And with regular updates, this control is going to expand dramatically."

UBT One is available as a complimentary feature for any operators that currently have access to UBT's MegaWiFiSM, Safety+, OnCoach Cinema®, and MegaTrac®. "We encourage those that are curious to contact us and ask us more," Riddell says. Existing customers who are ready to get started can call UBT today at (202) 800-6565. Those who would like to receive an obligation-free trial of UBT's NetBox Suite and access to UBT One, click here.

About UBT

United Bus Technology is an All-in-One hardware and software turnkey solution provider for the motorcoach industry. Its featured NetBox Suite is the platform for OnCoach Cinema®, MegaWiFiSM, and MegaTrac®. UBT provides 24/7 customer service and full warranty on both hardware and software.

Contact: Carter Nordike, 703-498-0272

SOURCE United Bus Technology

