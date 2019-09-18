UC Irvine Spinout, Debut, Seeks to Transform Chemical Manufacturing Industry

"We believe the way chemicals and pharmaceuticals are created in the next ten years will be performed using enzymes," said Dr. Joshua Britton, founder, Debut Biotechnology. "Enzymes are beautiful machines found in nature that perform complex chemical transformations most chemists can only dream about. We use these machines to construct pharmaceuticals and high value molecules thus allowing us to re-think chemical synthesis."

The way in which chemicals and pharmaceuticals are made is undergoing a paradigm shift. Reactions are typically done in large containers known as 'batch' reactors. However, continuous manufacturing is changing the way we think about making chemicals. While companies in this area are focused on translating traditional chemistry into continuous manufacturing, Debut sees a different approach and outcome for the future of manufacturing.

"Over the next ten years, chemical manufacturing will look much different than it does today. At Debut, we create products that enable this forthcoming change," Britton said.

Britton's words echo those of former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb who said, "Continuous manufacturing helps to ensure consistently-made products, allows manufacturers to more easily scale their manufacturing operations to meet demand, and can help reduce drug shortages by minimizing operational stops and starts."

Debut biotechnology is housed at BioLabs in San Diego and aims for their products to decrease process costs, time, energy, land usage, and water typically associated with chemical manufacturing.

"We are excited that Debut is moving this technology from the labs at UCI to realize its transformative potential in continuous manufacturing, thereby benefitting the economy and society at large," noted Casie Kelly, assistant director of Licensing, UCI Beall Applied Innovation.

