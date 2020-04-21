UCA Announces Launch of "COVID-19: Tracy's Guide for Families" To Combat Coronavirus in our Homes and Families

Materials in the guide are collated and distilled from official medical guidelines, prevention books, and other published sources from China and other regions, and then adapted into the English literature. They are cross-checked, referenced, and combined with new guidelines from CDC and other state agencies, with an aim to promptly bring these "made for home and family" contents to American families and communities. The Guide is the product of a collaborative effort by over 40 volunteers from US and China. Many of them are healthcare professionals, biomedical scientists, and medical doctors involved in fighting the pandemic since the beginning.

Through a factitious character named "Tracy", key steps in COVID-19 prevention, how to disinfect household items and areas, and how to take care of the sick, are addressed in a lively question-and-answer dialog fashion. The series, over 40 articles planned in total, are specially organized and illustrated to make it easy to understand, attractive to children, and relatable to the general public.

"While Chinese communities all over the country are scrambling with the relief efforts, fighting discrimination and hate incidence, project like Tracy's Guide serves as a beautiful international collaboration and unique contribution to the fight against the pandemic," commented Haipei Shue, UCA President. "The war against COVID-19 pandemic is a global one. People all over the world must work together to win it. Enjoy this amazing series with your family! "

For this launch and how Chinese American community is mobilized for COVID-19 relief efforts, while fighting discrimination and hate incidence, visit https://ucausa.org.

