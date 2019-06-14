UCBA Summer Summit Features California's Cannabis Industry Leaders

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Cannabis Business Association (UCBA), the premier trade association for legal retail cannabis in California, announces its second annual Policy Summit, presented by Linx. The one-day event is on June 21, at the Montalban Theater in Los Angeles.

The Summit provides access to key decision makers and industry leaders in a unique environment to give cannabis professionals insight on changing regulations and market conditions that will significantly impact their businesses. The one-of-a-kind event will conclude with a sun-filled rooftop VIP mixer featuring a Sessions short order kitchen by Chef Holden Jagger of Altered Plates, live music and entertainment.

The Summer Summit will also serve as the launch of the California Bureau of Cannabis Control's new public awareness and education campaign, designed to help businesses and consumers recognize the differences between legal and illicit cannabis products and retailers.

The summit will feature candid discussions on issues that impact California cannabis businesses and consumers, with notable speakers that include:

Nicole Elliott - Senior Advisor on Cannabis to Governor Newsom

Lori Ajax - Chief of the CA Bureau of Cannabis Control

Cat Packer - Executive Director and GM of the LA Department of Cannabis Regulation

Fiona Ma - CA State Treasurer

Councilmember Herb Wesson – Los Angeles City Council President

Senator Steven Bradford, CA Senate District 35

Assemblyman Tom Lackey, CA Assembly District 36

Richard Parrott – CalCannabis Cultivation Licensing, CA Department of Food and Agriculture

Rasha Salama – Branch Chief, CA Manufactured Cannabis Safety Branch

Laurie Holcomb – CEO of Gold Flora Farms and King's Crew Dispensary

The UCBA Summer Summit is presented in collaboration with the Humboldt County Growers Alliance (HCGA) - the trade association representing the most legal cultivation businesses in California, and brings together two of the most influential cannabis industry associations in the state.

Attendees to the Summit will enjoy Linx giveaways, specials with neighboring dispensaries, a rooftop lounge, and a brand education mezzanine with executives from some of the most successful businesses in the industry, including Gold Flora, Original Pot Company, Canndescent, Beboe, Cresco, Born from Flora, Genius, Delta 9, 1 PUFF, Kanha Treats, LA Kush, Boxcar Supply Company and more.

The Second Annual UCBA Policy Summit and BBQ is on June 21, 11a-6p, at the Montalban Theater, 1615 Vine Street, Hollywood, CA 90028. For tickets, visit: bit.ly/UCBA2019Summit

Veterans and Social Equity applicants receive free admission.

For information on UCBA, visit: www.ucba.com

