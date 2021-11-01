UCC overcomes supply chain disruptions - thinking outside the box

"Instead of using traditional shipping methods via container, we've worked out a solution to use bulk carriers – the ships that normally ship grain and unboxed cargo – to make sure there is no disruption to our projects."

Choosing to ship materials on bulk carriers instead of in containers has allowed UCC to get its essential building materials in Qatar to complete projects on time.

"Qatar has invested heavily in infrastructure and development of freight capabilities, but nobody could have predicted the current ocean freight crisis. The rising cost of containers and space availability meant we had to think outside the box to deliver our projects on-time for clients."

Sourcing containers and vessels to carry materials has become an increasing problem for companies worldwide. The challenge for UCC was to ship over 95,000 cubic meters of building materials used for large housing projects. The EPS Cement Sandwich walls would ordinarily require space in over 1,400 containers.

UCC found a solution to the container shortage in bulk shipping enabling the company to meet its targets and deadlines.

The material is fragile and can break if knocked together during high seas. To overcome this, UCC requested the pallets be separated with wood and rubber to act as a shock absorber in the event of collision. Only few pallets were damaged and were unusable.

UCC is one of many companies under Power International Holding along with Qatar's dairy – Baladna. This group of companies is no stranger to supply chain issues, having famously airlifted 4,000 cows into Qatar in 2017.

Mohamed Sabri, UCC Holding Group CEO said: 'We always do our best to anticipate supply chain crisis. Where we can't find an immediate solution, we will work to find one that fits our needs and those of our clients. We remain committed to delivery and our logistics operation is a massive part of that."

About UrbaCon Trading & Contracting Company (UCC)

UrbaCon Trading & Contracting Company (UCC) is a Qatari based international construction services company and a leading Grade A licensed builder. Our impressive construction footprint in Qatar is led by our ever-growing pool of trained professionals. Since UCC's establishment, the company has sustained profitability with a diversified local and international portfolio. Today UCC is one of the best Construction and Contracting companies in the Arab world, ranked 132 among top Global Contractors by prestigious Engineering News-Record (ENR).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1675331/UrbaCon_Trading_Hamad_Port_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1675332/UrbaCon_Trading_Hamad_Port_2.jpg

SOURCE UrbaCon Trading & Contracting Company