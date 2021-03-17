ucfunnel and Express LUCK announce the partnership to lead the data-driven insights through marketing automation on the Smart TV

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ucfunnel, a global Smart Media programmatic solution provider, today announced a new partnership with Express LUCK, an expert in the original design and manufacture of Smart digital products, to deliver data-driven advertisements using ucfunnel's marketing automation solution to Express LUCK's Smart TVs users.

ucX, the AI-enabled ad exchange platform powered and developed by ucfunnel, serves 150 billion impressions monthly. The platform meets the growing needs of both media buyers and publishers across the globe by achieving market penetration on an automated system level along with the flexibility to create custom platform features. Through a collaboration led by Express LUCK, several brands in the North American and LATAM markets (including Caixun, SANSUI and RCA) will start to equip their products with ucfunnel's solution paired with SVAD (splash video AD), LCAD (launcher AD) and a TV app store for Premium Streaming VoD Content.

As a Smart TV total solutions provider, Express LUCK's partnership with ucfunnel is the next step in crafting a world-class data strategy that recognizes today's Smart TV users expect a personalized digital experience across devices. As a result of using ucX, Express LUCK and their brands can pinpoint tailored brand campaigns at the right users through ucfunnel's data optimization solutions. The partnership with Express LUCK (powered by MediaTek Smart TV turnkey solutions) will increase interactive user experiences, delivering valuable integrated information and services through scaling dynamic advertising while accessing Premium Streaming VoD Content.

"ucfunnel is truly unique in the way it has developed and customized a marketing automation platform to drive engagement and optimize outcomes. Their solutions enable users to access relevant information more intuitively, and at the same time enable brands to communicate with their customers more effectively. The solution also allows us to understand our customers better so that we can keep bringing innovative products to them," said Mr. Sherman Chan, Vice President of Express LUCK. "We are excited to work with Express LUCK helping them and their brands understand the expectations of users using our data-driven solutions and expand user engagement through CTV," said Kenny Wu, Head of Smart Media BU at ucfunnel.

About ucfunnel

ucfunnel, a global Smart Media programmatic solution provider, helps media and publishers leverage content and generate value by strategically showcasing their inventory across devices, especially in the Smart Media ecosystem. ucfunnel has established end-to-end media marketing solutions for Ad Exchange, SSP, and DMP using IAB Tech Lab certified OM SDK. The total AI solution serves up to 150 billion bid requests monthly by partnering with over 50,000 publishers across the globe, especially in the US, APAC and MENA markets. ucfunnel teams with global buy side partners while also providing 24/7/365 technical and business support to grow with them across devices and ad formats. The variety of offerings includes Web, App, DOOH, IoT, OTT, STB, audio, standard and high impact ad formats. ucfunnel operates across regions at a global scale, optimizing current products with global partners like Express LUCK and working on new product development. For more information, please visit https://www.ucfunnel.com.

About Express LUCK

Express LUCK is a rapidly expanding high-tech company. Its main business focuses on Smart televisions, 4K LED TVs and commercial displays. Since 2014, Express LUCK has been one of the top 10 TV exporters from China. It also has a worldwide presence, with global strategic manufacturing facilities in Egypt, Colombia, Hungary, and Mexico and business development offices in over a dozen countries. With integration from R&D, design, manufacture and sales, their products are now exported to over 60 countries around the world, spanning Europe, North and South America, Africa and the Middle East.

