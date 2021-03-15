ucfunnel and NetRange partner to enable dynamic ads across the Smart TV ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ucfunnel, a global Smart Media programmatic solution provider, today announced a new partnership with NetRange MMH GmbH ('NetRange'), an ACCESS CO., LTD. company and the leading global provider of white-label certified Smart TV ecosystems, to deliver value-added advertisements on NetRange's portal for Premium Streaming VoD Content.

ucfunnel and NetRange's exclusive industry-leading partnership builds on MediaTek Smart TV turnkey solutions to integrate the advantages of ucfunnel's IAB Tech Lab certified OM SDK into NetRange's portals for Smart TV and MediaTek's hardware design to serve the needs of premium OEMs. The collaboration provides access to NetRange's advertising tool, which includes full backend control (removing the requirement for underlying software to change code), customizable ad placement, and ad targeting based on factors such as device, country, brand and more. The integrated solution benefits both premium content providers and media buy sides, creating a seamless user experience by providing a highly visual digital journey on Smart TVs.

Leveraging ucfunnel's splash ad solution on Connected TV launchers, ucfunnel will showcase NetRange's CTV inventory, attracting global media buy sides to reallocate media spend on high-impact ad formats exclusively available on Smart TV portals. This year alone, over 10 million Smart TVs will ship with ucfunnel's marketing automation solution, reaching more than 100 countries across North, Central, and South America, the Asia-Pacific and MENA regions, and the EU and Africa.

ucX, the ad exchange platform powered and developed by ucfunnel, serves 150 billion impressions monthly. The platform meets the growing needs of both media buyers and trade media across the globe by achieving market penetration on an automated system level, intelligently tailoring campaigns to deliver high-impact ad experiences and boosting campaign relevance and stickiness.

"ucfunnel's Smart Media solution redefines what is possible with Smart TV portals," said Mr. Michimasa Uematsu, Director, CTO & Senior Managing Executive Officer at ACCESS CO., LTD., NetRange's Parent Company. Kenny Wu, Head of Smart Media BU at ucfunnel, applauded the strong partnership with ACCESS CO., LTD. and NetRange. "We are excited to work with NetRange to deliver and leverage brand images on Smart TV portals through marketing automation."

The partnership with ACCESS evolves the monetization strategy of NetRange's portal for Smart TV (powered by MediaTek Smart TV turnkey solutions) by scaling dynamic advertising and increasing interactive user experiences while accessing Premium Streaming VoD Content. Smart TV portals combining Recommendation and e-commerce related services are expected to launch in the coming months, further expanding the reach of ucfunnel's marketing automation solutions.

About ucfunnel

ucfunnel, a global Smart Media programmatic solution provider, helps media and publishers leverage content and generate value by strategically showcasing their inventory across devices, especially in the Smart Media ecosystem. ucfunnel has established end-to-end media marketing solutions for Ad Exchange, SSP, and DMP using IAB Tech Lab certified OM SDK. The total AI solution serves up to 150 billion bid requests monthly by partnering with over 50,000 publishers across the globe, especially in the US, APAC and MENA markets. ucfunnel teams with global buy side partners while also providing 24/7/365 technical and business support to grow with them across devices and ad formats. The variety of offerings includes Web, App, DOOH, IoT, OTT, STB, audio, standard and high impact ad formats. ucfunnel operates across regions at a global scale, optimizing current products and working with partners like ACCESS and NetRange on new product development. For more information, please visit https://www.ucfunnel.com .

About ACCESS

Since 1984, ACCESS CO., LTD. has provided advanced IT solutions centered around mobile and network software technologies to telecom carriers, consumer electronics manufacturers, broadcasting and publishing companies, the automotive industry and energy infrastructure providers around the world. The company develops mobile software solutions that have been installed on over 1.5 billion devices, and network software solutions that have been used by over 300 telecommunication equipment manufacturers. Utilizing its network virtualization technology skills and knowledge, the company is currently focusing on the development and commercialization of IoT and media solutions that combine embedded and cloud technology. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, the company operates subsidiaries and affiliates in Asia, Europe and the United States to support and expand its business globally. Learn more about ACCESS at www.access-company.com.

About NetRange

As one of the pioneers of Smart TV, NetRange is the global provider of white-labeled turnkey Smart TV and OTT ecosystems. NetRange is operating an integrated, full-service solution that includes UI design, payment, billing and customer management, content aggregation, backend services including global CDN, second level support and app development for more than 100 global CE, TV, STB, retailer and operator brands, such as Vodafone, Grundig, Arcelik, TCL, Skyworth, Sharp, Loewe, Changhong, Ikea, MSH, Thomson and HD+. Its fully featured content portfolio includes local and global premium VoDs, linear TV channels via IP, cloud games, live sports, music and lifestyle apps. On its white-labeled Smart TV app store, NetRange makes media content available for TV users in over 100 countries around the world. In 2016 NetRange has launched OS.CAR, the new connected car infotainment platform. Recently, NetRange has released VISNOS, the new client-based Smart TV OS. With VISNOS, NetRange enables a full Smart TV experience on low end / low CPU powered DTV/ATVs without the integration of a browser and significantly reduces BOM costs.

