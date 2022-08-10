UCHealth, Colorado's Largest Health Care System, Partners with August Allen to Integrate Augmented Reality Into Their Mobile App

DENVER, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UCHealth has selected August Allen as its augmented reality partner to help deliver entertaining and meaningful content to visitors and patients in their facilities.

The Colorado-based health care system is leveraging the power of Augmented Reality (AR) to create an immersive user experience that blends the digital and physical worlds.

UCHEALTH Colorado's largest healthcare system partners with August Allen to integrate Augmented Reality into healthcare.

"Through the UCHealth app patients and visitors in a UCHealth facility will have the opportunity to engage with a variety of experiences designed to help entertain, educate and relax them," said Nicole Caputo, UCHealth's senior director of experience and innovation. "As we develop our AR program, our goal is to bring immersive and meaningful content to the communities we serve."

August Allen, the Denver-based marketing agency, will lead the charge on creative strategy and partner with UCHealth to develop the AR experiences.

"We are very excited to be the first to bring augmented reality experiences to UCHealth. Augmented Reality has grown into its own and has become a critical tool for brands to capture consumer attention and grow a relationship with their customers," said Justin Hayes, August Allen's creative director.

The first experiences are expected to be available in October 2022.

