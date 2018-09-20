UCI Health names Chad T. Lefteris chief operating officer

"Chad led complex, academic health systems to success in highly competitive markets," said Gannotta. "We look forward to utilizing his experience as we bring UCI's innovative expertise and top-quality care to people throughout Orange County. Chad will play a critical role in maintaining our prominence as the region's leading provider of complex clinical care and the only academic medical center."

In his new role, Lefteris will oversee the daily business operations of the UCI Medical Center, which includes a hospital and several specialty units, along with other UCI-operated health care centers throughout Orange County. He will be responsible for administrative functions, including general and ancillary support services, facilities management, design and construction, and special projects.

"UCI Health plays a critical role in the sixth most-populous county in the United States," said Lefteris. I'm excited to serve an organization that cares for the health needs of the people of this diverse, dynamic region. UCI Health has an enviable level of prominence and I look forward helping the team drive growth, improve operations, and advance patient care."

Lefteris is currently vice president of operations of UNC REX Healthcare, a private, not-for-profit health care system that is a key component of Chapel Hill, North Carolina-based UNC Health Care. He is responsible for the oncology service line, which includes 13 service locations, generates top decile patient satisfaction, and accounts for one-third of the organization's net income. He also supervises multiple operations and support services departments, ranging from patient experience and clinical engineering to facilities and construction. Under Lefteris' leadership, UNC REX has won numerous national awards for both construction and food service.

Other positions at UNC Health Care included vice president, support services for UNC REX Healthcare and administrative director of operations for UNC Medical Center, a 795-bed academic medical center and the health system's flagship hospital.

Lefteris received his bachelor's degree in business administration/health care management from Appalachian State University and his masters of health administration from Medical University of South Carolina.

UCI Health comprises the clinical enterprise of the University of California, Irvine. Patients can access UCI Health at primary and specialty care offices across Orange County and at its main campus, UCI Medical Center in Orange, California. The 417-bed acute care hospital provides tertiary and quaternary care, ambulatory and specialty medical clinics, and behavioral health and rehabilitation services. UCI Medical Center features Orange County's only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center, high-risk perinatal/neonatal program and American College of Surgeons-verified Level I adult and Level II pediatric trauma center and regional burn center. It is the primary teaching hospital for the UCI School of Medicine. UCI Health serves a region of nearly 4 million people in Orange County, western Riverside County and southeast Los Angeles County. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

About the University of California, Irvine: Founded in 1965, UCI is the youngest member of the prestigious Association of American Universities. The campus has produced three Nobel laureates and is known for its academic achievement, premier research, innovation and anteater mascot. Led by Chancellor Howard Gillman, UCI has more than 30,000 students and offers 192 degree programs. It's located in one of the world's safest and most economically vibrant communities and is Orange County's second-largest employer, contributing $5 billion annually to the local economy. For more on UCI, visit www.uci.edu.

