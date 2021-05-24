UCLA Anderson and Real Madrid Partner to Launch a Leadership Program Focused on the Global Sports Industry

The program examines key aspects of successful sports franchises and explores how technology breakthroughs, cross-sector collaborations and innovations in entertainment and social media are reshaping the sports ecosystem.

"The sports industry is undergoing an extremely exciting moment of transformation as new opportunities emerge and true globalization is on every leader's agenda," said Eric Johnson, faculty director of the Center for MEMES. "This partnership between two great brands, UCLA and Real Madrid, involves elite executives coming together to learn about successful trends from the industry's biggest movers, driving insights and thought leadership."

Participants will learn from and share experiences with UCLA Anderson and Real Madrid Graduate School - European University faculty, as well as top executives representing the companies driving the sports industry.

"The shift to digital that we saw last year provided a unique opportunity for all of us to reimagine how we would engage with the business community," said Emilio Butragueño, director of Real Madrid Graduate School - European University and Institutional Relations Director of Real Madrid C.F. "We look forward to welcoming our first class of business leaders, and we hope to share some of the experiences and insights that have built Real Madrid C.F. into a global brand."

The 2021 sessions will be available globally in a virtual environment and organized into 3 courses, laid out over a 5-month period:

Building a World-Class Brand ( June 7 – July 2 )

– ) Technology's Transformation of the Sports Industry ( August 23 – September 22 )

– ) Fan Engagement in a Digital World ( October 18 – November 12 )

The program is designed to accommodate executive work schedules in the Americas and Europe. Participants will receive 2–3 hours of formal instruction per week, along with dedicated time for peer-to-peer collaboration and networking. Each 4-week course will culminate with participants' group presentations, integrating key ideas and presented before experts in the field.

This program is the first global educational experience to emerge from the partnership agreement signed between UCLA Anderson and the Real Madrid Graduate School - European University in 2020. While originally designed as in-person training experiences, "The pandemic provided an opportunity for us to imagine a new experience for executives," said Jay Tucker ('09), executive director of the Center for MEMES. "We can now provide an incredible platform that brings together some of the most successful and influential executives, without making them leave their offices. And we can explore business strategy in sport during a period of unprecedented change."

About Escuela Universitaria Real Madrid Universidad Europea

Escuela Universitaria Real Madrid Universidad Europea, currently partnering in 10 countries throughout America, Europe, Asia and Oceania, is a joint venture between Real Madrid C. F. and Universidad Europea de Madrid, running since 2006 with a clear international essence and vocation. The school offers 15 programs focused on diverse areas related to sports, including health, physical activity and management. The school follows five values: entrepreneurship, teamwork, integrity, leadership and excellence. The objective is to transmit and share these values, always having the responsibility of giving the best information to students for both their professional and personal skills to behave according to the historic values of Real Madrid C. F.

About UCLA Anderson School of Management Center for Management of Enterprise in Media, Entertainment & Sports

UCLA Anderson's Center for Management of Enterprise in Media, Entertainment & Sports (MEMES) empowers students to launch careers in the industry by delivering cutting-edge research, coursework and programming focused on the future of the media business. The Center for MEMES sits at the epicenter of media and digital technology and provides unparalleled access to the business leaders driving innovation at many of the world's most successful entertainment and sports franchises.

About UCLA Anderson School of Management

UCLA Anderson School of Management is among the leading business schools in the world, with faculty members globally renowned for their teaching excellence and research in advancing management thinking. Located in Los Angeles, gateway to the growing economies of Latin America and Asia and a city that personifies innovation in a diverse range of endeavors, UCLA Anderson's MBA, Fully Employed MBA, Executive MBA, UCLA-NUS Executive MBA, Master of Financial Engineering, Master of Science in Business Analytics, doctoral and executive education programs embody the school's Think in the Next ethos. Annually, some 1,800 students are trained to be global leaders seeking the business models and community solutions of tomorrow.

