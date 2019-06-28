UCLA Anderson School of Management Announces 2019 Gerald Loeb Award Winners

Alfred E. Osborne, Jr., interim dean of UCLA Anderson School of Management and chairman of the G. and R. Loeb Foundation, welcomed Loeb Awards honorees and their guests. Tyler Mathisen, co-anchor of CNBC's Power Lunch, served as master of ceremonies. Competition category presenters included journalists from BBC News, Bloomberg, CBS News, Cheddar, CNN, Fox Business Network, KNX-CBS Los Angeles, NBC News, the New York Times' "The Weekly" on FX, Vice News and Yahoo Finance.

The Gerald Loeb Awards ceremony included presentations of two special awards for career contributions to business journalism. Timothy Geithner, the 75th U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, introduced the Lifetime Achievement Award honoree Martin Wolf, chief economics commentator at the Financial Times. Matt Murray, editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, introduced the Lawrence Minard Editor Award honoree Michael Miller, senior editor of features and WSJ weekend at The Wall Street Journal.

In addition, winners of 12 competition categories were named at the banquet. The following is a list of the 2019 Loeb Award recipients.

Audio Winner

"Medicaid, Under the Influence" by Liz Essley White, Joe Yerardi and Alison Fitzgerald Kodjak – The Center for Public Integrity and NPR

Beat Reporting Winner

"Age Discrimination" by Peter Gosselin, Ariana Tobin and Ranjani Chakraborty –ProPublica and Vox

Breaking News Winner

"Amazon's HQ2 About-Face" by Scott Calvert, Eliot Brown, Peter Grant, Tawnell Hobbs, Katie Honan, Melissa Korn, Douglas MacMillan, Eric Morath, Keiko Morris, Shayndi Raice, Stephanie Stamm, Laura Stevens, Jimmy Vielkind and Lauren Weber – The Wall Street Journal

Commentary Winner

"Inside View" by Andy Kessler – The Wall Street Journal

Explanatory Winner

"Sign Here to Lose Everything" by Zachary R. Mider, Zeke Faux, Demetrios Pogkas and David Ingold – Bloomberg News

Feature Winner

"'If Bobbie Talks, I'm Finished': How Les Moonves Tried to Silence an Accuser" by James B. Stewart, Rachel Abrams and Ellen Gabler – The New York Times

International Winner

"The Code that Crashed the World: The Untold Story of NotPetya, The Most Devastating Cyberattack in History" by Andy Greenberg – Wired

Investigative Winner

"Facebook, Disinformation and Privacy" by Nicholas Confessore, Matthew Rosenberg, Carole Cadwalladr, Sheera Frenkel, Cecilia Kang, Paul Mozur, Jack Nicas, Gabriel J.X. Dance, Michael LaForgia and Brian X. Chen – The New York Times

Local Winner

"Time Bomb: How Atmos Energy's Natural Gas Keeps Blowing Up Texas Homes" by Cary Aspinwall, Allan James Vestal and Holly K. Hacker – The Dallas Morning News

Personal Service Winner

"The Daunting Road to Forgiveness" by Ron Lieber – The New York Times

Video Winner

"Blackout in Puerto Rico" by Rick Young, Laura Sullivan, Emma Schwartz, Fritz Kramer and Kate McCormick – Frontline PBS and NPR

Visual Storytelling Winner

"Tesla Tracker" by Tom Randall and Dean Halford – Bloomberg News

