UCLA Anderson School of Management Announces 2020 Gerald Loeb Award Winners in Live Virtual Event

The event featured a unique 3D environment developed by Pixel Canvas. Attendees could explore interactive elements of the environment, including areas where they could listen to synopses of entries from all finalists and join group viewing rooms to text and video chat during the show.

Tyler Mathisen, co-anchor of CNBC's Power Lunch, served as the master of ceremonies for the live show. Antonio Bernardo, dean of UCLA Anderson School of Management and chairman of the G. and R. Loeb Foundation, welcomed Loeb Awards honorees and all attendees. Throughout the show, competition category announcements were voiced by Frank Mottek, senior money anchor for KNX-CBS Los Angeles.

The Gerald Loeb Awards show included presentations of two special awards for career contributions to journalism. The Lifetime Achievement Award honoree Lionel Barber, the former editor of the Financial Times, joined live from the United Kingdom. The Lawrence Minard Editor Award honoree Alessandra Galloni, global managing editor for Reuters, participated live from Rome.

In addition, winners of 12 competition categories were named, and those journalists were able to join the show and give their acceptance remarks live. The following is a list of the 2020 Loeb Award recipients.

AUDIO WINNER

"Amazon: Behind the Smiles" – Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX

Will Evans, Katharine Mieszkowski, Taki Telonidis, Rachel de Leon, Kevin Sullivan, Najib Aminy, Andrew Donohue, Esther Kaplan, Matt Thompson, John Barth, Al Letson, Melissa Lewis, Hannah Young, Byard Duncan, David Rodriguez, Mwende Hinojosa, Jim Briggs, Fernando Arruda and Reveal staff

BEAT REPORTING WINNERS (tie)

"Boeing's 737 MAX Crisis" – The Seattle Times

Dominic Gates, Mike Baker, Steve Miletich and Lewis Kamb

"How PG&E Burned California" – The Wall Street Journal

Katherine Blunt, Russell Gold, Rebecca Smith, Renée Rigdon, Yaryna Serkez and Dave Cole

BREAKING NEWS WINNER

"Crash in Ethiopia" – The New York Times

Hadra Ahmed, Hannah Beech, Selam Gebrekidan, David Gelles, James Glanz, Thomas Kaplan, Natalie Kitroeff, Jack Nicas, Norimitsu Onishi, Dionne Searcey, Kenneth P. Vogel and Zach Wichter

COMMENTARY WINNERS (tie)

"America's Broken Health Care System" – Kaiser Health News

Elisabeth Rosenthal

"A Secret Life of Your Data" – The Washington Post

Geoffrey A. Fowler

EXPLANATORY WINNER

"Death by a Thousand Clicks" – Fortune and Kaiser Health News

Erika Fry and Fred Schulte

FEATURE WINNER

"Planet Fox" – The New York Times

Jonathan Mahler and Jim Rutenberg

INTERNATIONAL WINNER

"WhatsApp International" – Financial Times

Mehul Srivastava, Tom Wilson, Tim Bradshaw and Robert Smith

INVESTIGATIVE WINNER

"Exploited" – The New York Times

Michael H. Keller, Gabriel J.X. Dance and Nellie Bowles

LOCAL WINNER

"Profiting from the Poor" – MLK50: Justice Through Journalism and ProPublica

Wendi C. Thomas, Deborah Douglas, Maya Miller, Beena Raghavendran and Doris Burke

PERSONAL FINANCE & CONSUMER REPORTING WINNER

"The TurboTax Trap" – ProPublica

Justin Elliott, Paul Kiel, Ariana Tobin and Lucas Waldron

VIDEO WINNER

"'Zone Rouge': An Army of Children Toils in African Mines" – NBC News Investigative Unit

Cynthia McFadden, Christine Romo, Lisa Cavazuti, Bill Angelucci and Daniel Nagin

VISUAL STORYTELLING WINNER

"Clear Takeover" – Tampa Bay Times

Tracey McManus and Eli Murray

The board of trustees of the G. and R. Loeb Foundation and UCLA Anderson wish to thank all those who contributed to the success of the 2020 Loeb Awards. Premium Sponsor: Pixel Canvas; Platinum Sponsors: Financial Times, The New York Times, Reuters; Gold Sponsor: The Wall Street Journal; Bronze Sponsor: Los Angeles Times; Production Partner: Impact Arts Events Group.

The G. and R. Loeb Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that operates primarily from sponsorship and private support. For more information about the awards, please visit http://www.anderson.ucla.edu/gerald-loeb-awards.

Experience the Gerald Loeb Awards by searching #LoebAwards on Twitter and Instagram.

About Gerald Loeb

Gerald Martin Loeb was born in 1899 in San Francisco, California. He began his career in 1921, in the bond department of a securities firm. He moved to New York City in 1924 to help establish E.F. Hutton and eventually ascended to vice-chairman of the board. During Gerald Loeb's career, he was a favorite of business and financial journalists for his willingness to be interviewed and was described as "probably the most quoted man on Wall Street" (Forbes Magazine 1955). He was also an author of two investment strategy books, a guest columnist for Forbes Magazine and widely considered a Wall Street icon. In 1957, he established the G. and R. Loeb Foundation (under the stewardship of the University of Connecticut) to present The Gerald Loeb Awards for Distinguished Business and Financial Journalism. In 1973, he transferred the stewardship of the awards to UCLA Anderson School of Management under the deanship of Harold Williams.

About UCLA Anderson School of Management

UCLA Anderson School of Management is among the leading business schools in the world, with faculty members globally renowned for their teaching excellence and research in advancing management thinking. Located in Los Angeles, gateway to the growing economies of Latin America and Asia and a city that personifies innovation in a diverse range of endeavors, UCLA Anderson's MBA, Fully Employed MBA, Executive MBA, UCLA-NUS Executive MBA for Asia Pacific, Master of Financial Engineering, Master of Science in Business Analytics, doctoral and executive education programs embody the school's Think in the Next ethos. Annually, some 1,800 students are trained to be global leaders seeking the business models and community solutions of tomorrow.

