UCLA Extension Announces "UCLAxOnline" - A Re-Imagined Immersive Learning Experience to Advance Careers

"UCLAxOnline is a bold initiative, designed with today's professionals in mind," said Eric A. Bullard, Dean of Continuing Education and UCLA Extension. "The challenge, which we have met after careful study and design, was to offer certificate programs in a fully online format with the same high level of benefits, such as networking and interaction with instructors, that our students enjoy through our in-class sessions. This, by far, is the most advanced online professional continuing educational experience with courses that follow the rigorous protocols of a world-class university."

UCLA Extension, with more than 115,000 enrollments annually, is highly regarded for offering continuing education courses and certificates that provide adults with real-world, practical lessons and skills taught by industry practitioners who are experts in their field. As one of the nation's oldest and most respected continuing education programs, UCLA Extension in recent years has utilized proven technologies and resources to adapt to the changing needs of career professionals who benefit from lifelong learning programs.

"We have re-imagined online continuing education by offering our well-regarded courses and certificates in a convenient format," Bullard said. "UCLA Extension's curriculum continues to be enhanced to deliver the in-demand skills sought by industries rapidly changing due to technology, global competition and societal change. In this dynamic format, professionals also connect with peers from across their city, the U.S. and around the world."

The first 11 certificate programs to be offered are: Accounting, Accounting Fundamentals, Business and Management of Entertainment, College Counseling, Data Science, GIS and Geospatial Technology, Human Resources Management, Personal Financial Planning, Project Management, Sustainability, and User Experience. UCLA Extension plans to add additional certificates through xOnline every quarter.

Under the UCLAxOnline program, students have the same resources and abilities for project collaboration as they would for in-person classes. The re-imagined online format, which utilizes proven and high-functioning platforms such as Canvas and Zoom, was carefully designed and tested to provide professional development with shared spaces to interact and network virtually with their peers and instructors.

About UCLA Extension

Founded in 1917 as the continuing education division of the University of California at Los Angeles, UCLA Extension has delivered the most advanced courses and certificates that annually enhance the careers of thousands of individuals across the United States and around the world. UCLA Extension offers online and in-person courses for professionals in the arts, business, management, engineering and digital technology, entertainment studies, public policy, health care, humanities and sciences, and many other fields. Find out more at uclaextension.edu.

