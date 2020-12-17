uCloudlink and ING Bank Bring High-quality Mobile Network Connectivity to the Banking Sector for Fifth Consecutive Year

HONG KONG, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. ("uCloudlink") (NASDAQ: UCL), the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, and ING Bank N.V. ("ING") are entering their fifth year of cooperation for ING branches worldwide. Over the past half-decade, uCloudlink has remained committed in its efforts to help ING employees and users enjoy high-quality reliable mobile network access at any time and anywhere.

Since the partnership began in 2016, uCloudlink has been providing ING with global mobile data connectivity solutions. The company has supported ING executives and business travelers from branches in the Netherlands, Spain, the Philippines, Singapore, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and other countries to remain connected without limitations during frequent international business trips, while reducing the cost of global roaming.

Those in the banking and finance sector have high requirements for internet connectivity at home and abroad. For enterprises with a large number of employees frequently travelling overseas, a flexible, efficient and reliable mobile connection is important to facilitate increased efficiency and maximum returns from the trip. However, global roaming has historically been expensive and unreliable, leading to wasted time and resources when abroad. uCloudlink provides a better solution by offering a selection of convenient options and diverse plans for reliable international mobile data connectivity.

As a leading banking and financial services company, ING entered an enterprise cooperation agreement with uCloudlink five years ago, in order to provide mobile Wi-Fi terminal products and services for employees and users. Leveraging its core patented CloudSIM technology, uCloudlink dynamically and intelligently selects the most suitable mobile network depending on the user's location — allowing ING staff and users to enjoy superior mobile connectivity across different regions and various network operators. As the partnership approaches the five-year mark, the strength and endurance of the cooperation is a testament to the quality of uCloudlink's products and services, which stand the test of time.

In addition to its partnership with ING, uCloudlink's flexible global data roaming service plans can be tailor-made for a wide range of enterprises to allow better cost savings, resource management and support. At present, uCloudlink has provided services for various global institutions. Furthermore, a number of executives and employees of multinational investment firms personally purchase and use uCloudlink products and services, either from online store or via the APPs such as GlocalMe.

Looking ahead, uCloudlink looks forward to serving more enterprise customers seeking cost-effective and reliable data connectivity with low network latency, to be used locally and internationally. With its core patented technologies, extensive products and services, and significant investment in R&D, uCloudlink will allow business partners and users from just "connected" to "superior connection".

uCloudlink will continue to expand its high-tech solutions to new industries as it seeks to establish its ecosystem globally, and dedicate itself to exploring new business opportunities in domestic and overseas markets.

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

uCloudlink is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company's products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative CloudSIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

SOURCE UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.